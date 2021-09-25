Mint Festival kicks off today with 12 hours of non-stop dance music at a brand new 130 acre venue
Popular dance music event Mint Festival starts today with a variety of 'world class headliners and cutting edge brands' on show.
This year the one-day festival is being hosted in a brand new setting over at Newsam Green Farm, after previously being held at the RAF Church Fenton at Leeds East Airport in 2019.
The new venue extends over 136 acres with a farmhouse, agricultural buildings and acres of woodland transforming into a home for Mint's unique stages and stalls.
Big names such as Amelie Lens, Ricardo Villalobos, Raresh, Dax J and Patrick Topping are joining together tonight to perform at the festival, with a mix of local legends and underground heroes bringing a tasteful mix of house, garage, techno, minimal, electro and bass during the day.
Up and coming artists at the festival include the likes of Holly Fisher, Kag Katumba, Volex and Sami Guizani, spread across four stages open during the event.
Each stage has been carefully programmed with its own unique sound and style, all boasting cutting-edge sound and production for the day-long festival.
A short walk across the site, visitors will find a great variety of healthy food from local suppliers and delicious drinks from pop-up vendors there all day, with plenty of extra-curricular activities available to keep festival-goers entertained in between artists.
On the event, festival director Baz Arjomand said:
"Mint Festival weekend is always special, but after such a long time away excitement levels are off the chart.
"We have poured huge efforts into unique stage designs and visuals that will be a feast for all your senses, and we've had to work extra hard to adhere to safety measures and get the right bookings, as well as settle into the new venue, so we are all desperate to finally cut loose with the party people of Leeds.
"There is truly no event as special as this anywhere in the North- bring on the new chapter!"
Doors for Mint Festival open at 10am with tickets available for purchase on their website www.mintfestival.co.uk.
Mint Festival finishes at 11pm.
