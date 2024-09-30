Merry Crisp-mas and Seasoned Greetings – introducing the inaugural Huddersfield International Crisp

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sportsman pub in Huddersfield undoubtedly knows everything there is to know about beer but you can’t be a beer expert without knowing a thing or two about crisps. To celebrate this perfect pairing, they have created the first ever Huddersfield International Crisp Festival, aka HIC-Fest, taking place from Friday 11th October to Sunday 20th October and for snack lovers, it’s like Crispmas has come early!

How HIC-Fest works

The concept of the festival is pretty simple: over 50 varieties of crisp, ranging from Yorkshire favourites to altogether more exotic and rare offerings, will be available on the bar. A menu will guide crisp lovers through the options, provide tasting menus, and offer drink pairing suggestions. Naturally, bread and butter will also be available for those wishing to construct the pinnacle of all crisp creations – the crisp butty.

A number of special crisp events will be taking place during the run, including a quiz and some tasting evenings. Local wine merchants, Hoult’s, will be hosting a wine and crisp pairing event and Landlord John Fletcher will host a crisp and beer matching evening.

Cheese & Onion or Chinese Squid?

The full menu is yet to be released but the lineup will feature classic crisps from Ireland’s legendary Tayto and local hero Seabrooks. The UK’s exciting independent crisp scene will be represented by the likes of Taste of Game’s Grouse and Winberry crisps and Slab’s Fried Egg Crisps. Truffle crisps from Spain, Chinese Squid flavoured crisps and Kebab crisps from Germany are just a few of the international treats to look forward to.

The Sportsman’s landlord, and creator of HIC-Fest, John Fletcher says about the event:

“Beer festivals are ten-a-penny whilst the humble crisp is always on the sidelines, never in the limelight. We’ve decided to change that by holding the Huddersfield International Crisp Festival”

“Since announcing HIC-Fest, interest in the event has been phenomenal…. people love a crisp!”

“We think festival-goers will love trying the exotic and interesting flavours of crisps with their friends. A couple of pints and a platter of international crisps with their nearest and dearest will be a great evening out.”

The HIC-Fest Schedule

· Huddersfield International Crisp Festival - Friday 11th to Sunday 10th October Over 50 varieties of crisp available plus bread and butter for creating your own crisp butty.

· Crisp Themed Quiz - Sunday 13th October 7pm The Sportsman’s weekly pub quiz becomes crisp themed, including a crisp tasting round…guess the flavour! The quiz is free to enter, and the winners walk away with a £20 bar tab. (Booking a table is advised, email [email protected])

· Crisp and Wine Pairing with Hoult’s Wine Merchants - Tuesday 15th October 6pm Join Rob from Huddersfield wine merchants Hoult’s, as he pairs a range of crisps with some of his most excellent wines. Tickets are £22, available from https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/international-crisp-festival-wine-pairing-evening-tickets-1029022172017?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

· Crisp and Beer Matching - Friday 18th October 8pm Landlord of The Sportsman, John Fletcher, takes you on a journey of that most perfect polygamous marriage of malt, hops and seasoned slices of fried potato. Six varieties of crips matched with six beers for what promises to be a very special evening. (Tickets £10, available from https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/crisp-and-beer-matching-evening-tickets-1030969987987)

For more details about Huddersfield International Crisp Festival, contact John Fletcher on 07766 131123 or [email protected]