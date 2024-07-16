Meet the Gruffalo at Dalby Forest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Forestry England’s Dalby Forest is gearing up to ignite Olympic-sized excitement in the nation’s forests this summer with a fantastic addition to our beloved Gruffalo 25th birthday trail. Alongside the brilliant family trail, there will be a chance to meet the legendary Gruffalo himself on Saturday 10th August.

Throughout the day, you can meet the Gruffalo at the following times:

11am, 12pm, 1pm, 2pm, 3pm.

The activity is free and this will be first come, first served via a queue system. Admission charges to the forest will still apply.

Visitors will be also able to take part in an extra dose of fun as they embark on a quest to find hidden Gruffalo character signs and enjoy Olympic-inspired challenges.

Families and forest explorers alike are invited to immerse themselves in the thrill of the hunt by finding the signs and then attempting some sporty challenges that promise to test their skills and agility.

Adding a delightful twist to the adventure, players must keep their eyes peeled for scattered letters along the way. These letters hold the key to decoding an Olympic-themed word.

This free Gruffalo activity will be available at Dalby Forest from July 23, promising a summer filled with unforgettable forest adventures.

For even more fun, download the free Gruffalo Picnic Party Park. This is jam-packed with everything you need to host your own Gruffalo 25th birthday party picnic, from party invites to food ideas and party games!

Join Forestry England this summer as they blend the wonder of the Gruffalo with the thrill of the Olympics, promising forest adventures that are bound to leave lasting memories.

For specific dates and times, detailed information can be found on the Forestry England website: www.forestryengland.uk.