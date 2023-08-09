Family fun-days and competitive games have to returned to Meanwood for the summer holidays – and Leeds Rhinos players will be getting involved.

Inspired by the London Olympics in 2012, the Meanwood Olympics held at Woodhouse Cricket Club invites families across the city to get involved with sports, games, arts and craft.

The summer of activities began last week and the next fun day will be held on Wednesday August 16 from 12pm-3pm, after which every child who participated will receive a medal from the Lord Mayor and Leeds Rhinos players.

Maureen Lillywhite, a community development worker at InterACT, organised the first ever Meanwood Olympics 12 years ago, with every game from dodgeball to the egg and spoon race.

Meanwood Olympics has returned to the city with a number of free fun days for children and families. Photo: Maureen Lillywhite

Each year, more organisations have got involved to support the event and make the summer holidays more memorable for children and families.

Maureen said: “To keep children entertained in the school holidays every day is quite a task.

“The best part about it is that it's a really, really safe place. Once they’re in, they can’t get out. Parents can sit down and enjoy the kids just having fun and running around.”

Maureen added: “It's quite an achievement and I just love how it's grown and more people are getting involved like the Leeds Playhouse and the Rhinos.

“I've quite liked that people see it as a long lasting thing, going on every year. It's 12 years but couldn’t have happened without amazing volunteers and companies that help out.”