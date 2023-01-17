Make a supersonic Oasish and The Jam’d bang to beat the January blues at Irish Centre in Leeds

Reliving the heyday of The Jam are The Jam'd (photo: Vaida Andrijauskaite)

On January 28 there is a double bill of Oasish/The Jam'd at Leeds Irish Centre (General admission £17.50) bringing to life the music of Oasis and The jam at their best.

The Jam released 18 consecutive Top 40 singles in the United Kingdom, from their debut in 1977 to their break-up in December 1982, including four number one hits.

Oasis are among the most successful acts on the UK Singles Chart and Albums Chart, with eight UK number-one singles and eight UK number-one albums. The band also achieved three platinum albums in the US.

Bringing an authentic feel of Oasis are Oasish

At last January’s concert The Jam’d played what many consider to be better than Bruce Foxton’s own band with a full on set of greatest hits, b-sides and album tracks, making the event a Marathon of a night with DJ Mutant Movement filling the gaps from 7:30pm until 1am.

Why not dust off the cobwebs from your Ben Sherman polo or Umbro sweatshirt, whichever you prefer and be ready to dance your socks off once again on January 28 for five and a half hours with a trip back to years gone by when music was really worth its salt?

Tickets available from the bar in advance with no booking fees or online at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/oasish-the-jamd-leeds-double-bill-tickets-326731471627 website.

The crowd get a taste of Madchester with Oasish

