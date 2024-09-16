Major new NSPCC event calls on the people of Yorkshire to Walk for Children in Leeds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new fundraising event is hoping to attract hundreds of families to Roundhay Park this December to raise thousands of pounds to help the NSPCC support children and families across the UK.

The NSPCC’s Walk for Children Leeds event will take place on the morning of Sunday, December 8. There will be a 5km route, and a 3km fully accessible route for participants to choose from, with an event ‘village’ around the start and finish line offering warm-ups, food and drink and activities for children.

Each year, the children’s charity encourages fundraisers to take part in a Walk for Children in their home towns to raise awareness of the NSPCC and Childline and bring in funds for the charity’s vital work across the country.

This is the first time the NSPCC has set up its own event for Walk for Children, and it is hoping to attract more than 500 people to Roundhay Park for a family fun day as well as the walk itself.

Join the NSPCC's Walk For Children

Katy Scott, NSPCC fundraising manager for the North East, Yorkshire and the Humber, said: “Walk for Children is one of the NSPCC’s favourite events of the year, and has previously seen fundraisers across the country organise their own routes. We are delighted to be hosting the very first major Walk for Children here in Leeds, and hope it will be the first of many.

“It’s going to be a fantastic day, with entertainment, games and the beautiful scenery of Roundhay Park. There will also be an opportunity to meet Santa on the route and everyone who takes part will receive an NSPCC t-shirt. We want to create a sea of green across the park to show how amazing the people of Leeds are in the run-up to Christmas.”

Previous Walk for Children events organised by fundraisers across the country have raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for the NSPCC that go towards funding services like Childline which has one of its 12 bases in Leeds.

The specially-trained Childline volunteer counsellors offer support and guidance to children from across the UK, no matter what the young people are going through. On average, a child contacts Childline every 45 seconds, meaning it is essential the service is available around the clock 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, including Christmas Day.

Join the NSPCC Walk For Children

It costs £10 per adult to sign up for Walk for Children in Leeds, and children go free. Participants are asked to try and raise £100 to help fund the charity’s vital work and keep more children safe. Everyone who signs up will receive a fundraising pack which includes an NSPCC t-shirt to wear on the day.

Pre-registration for the Leeds Walk for Children is available online here. Everyone who registers an interest will be contacted as soon as full sign-up details are available.

To find out more about how you can support the NSPCC, go to www.nspcc.org.uk/support-us