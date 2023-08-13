Lotherton Vintage Fair: Pictures from a stylish day at stunning country house in Leeds
The Vintage Weekend began at Lotherton Hall and Estate yesterday (Saturday) and is also being held today.
The weekend of vintage sees 25 stalls of vintage fashion, homewares, small furniture, jewellery and collectables from the 1920’s to the 1980’s spread throughout the grounds of the Edwardian country house.
Organised in conjunction with Leeds Museums & Galleries, as well as the vintage stalls all weekend, there is live music from The 309’s on both afternoons and visitors are urged to check out the Galleries and the Hall’s beautiful interior plus Wildlife World, the Deer Park and wonderful gardens whilst you’re there.
Check out some of the pictures from the first day in our gallery below: