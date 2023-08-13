Punters took a step back in time as a vintage fair kicked off at a stunning country house in Leeds.

The Vintage Weekend began at Lotherton Hall and Estate yesterday (Saturday) and is also being held today.

The weekend of vintage sees 25 stalls of vintage fashion, homewares, small furniture, jewellery and collectables from the 1920’s to the 1980’s spread throughout the grounds of the Edwardian country house.

Organised in conjunction with Leeds Museums & Galleries, as well as the vintage stalls all weekend, there is live music from The 309’s on both afternoons and visitors are urged to check out the Galleries and the Hall’s beautiful interior plus Wildlife World, the Deer Park and wonderful gardens whilst you’re there.

Check out some of the pictures from the first day in our gallery below:

1 . Lotherton Vintage Weekend Sheena van Parys of Harrogte and sons Joe and Tom Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

2 . Lotherton Vintage Weekend Cooling ice cream for Jen Kenny Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

3 . Lotherton Vintage Weekend Michelle Hollamby and Helen Smith browse some of the vintage clothing Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

4 . Lotherton Vintage Weekend Ross and Corinne Gilbert Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 2