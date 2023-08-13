Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Lotherton Vintage Fair: Pictures from a stylish day at stunning country house in Leeds

Punters took a step back in time as a vintage fair kicked off at a stunning country house in Leeds.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 13th Aug 2023, 12:06 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2023, 12:06 BST

The Vintage Weekend began at Lotherton Hall and Estate yesterday (Saturday) and is also being held today.

The weekend of vintage sees 25 stalls of vintage fashion, homewares, small furniture, jewellery and collectables from the 1920’s to the 1980’s spread throughout the grounds of the Edwardian country house.

Organised in conjunction with Leeds Museums & Galleries, as well as the vintage stalls all weekend, there is live music from The 309’s on both afternoons and visitors are urged to check out the Galleries and the Hall’s beautiful interior plus Wildlife World, the Deer Park and wonderful gardens whilst you’re there.

Check out some of the pictures from the first day in our gallery below:

Sheena van Parys of Harrogte and sons Joe and Tom

Cooling ice cream for Jen Kenny

Michelle Hollamby and Helen Smith browse some of the vintage clothing

Ross and Corinne Gilbert

