Light Night Leeds 2019: Friday's unmissable shows and installations

Light Night has returned to Leeds for the 15th year

Now in its 15th year, the programme boasts more than 60 installations and performances by artists from across the world.

Light Night will return tonight and it's your last chance to enjoy this year's event.

What time is Light Night Leeds on Friday?

The city centre has been transformed into 11 different zones for the event, each exploring the themes of 'body, mind and spirit'

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Yorkshire Evening Post, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Light Night will return from 6pm until 11pm tonight.

-> Light Night Leeds 2019: Everything you need to knowWhere is the event?

The city centre has been transformed into 11 different zones for the event, each exploring the themes of 'body, mind and spirit':

* Millennium Square zone

* Town Hall zone

* Headrow zone

* Victoria zone (at Sidney Street)

* Briggate zone

* Station zone

* Arena zone (at Queen Square)

* South Bank zone (at The Tetley)

* Temple zone (at Granary Wharf)

* SOYO zone (at St Peter's Square)

* University zone (at University of Leeds)

-> Light Night Leeds 2019: 11 Stunning first photographs as lights are testedWhich events and installations are on tonight?

With over 60 installations and performances there will be plenty to keep you busy across the evening.

Leeds Town Hall: A bright red heart will land on the front of Leeds Town Hall, its purpose to 'take the pulse' of the city and its lovers. Be a part of this nocturnal interactive installation by stepping up to the desk with your partner to have your collective Beats per Minute measured and turned into a song.

University of Leeds: On Parkinson Court, an art installation will bring together several interactive pieces made by Brazilian Indigenous communities working with an international line-up of artists. There will be a cocoon-like light installation that offers a poetic diagnosis of the state of your heart, and a contact-sensitive fishing net that recreates the ocean soundscape.

Kirkgate Market: There will be a family-friendly silent disco at Kirkgate Market, where you can have a boogie under a disco ball.

The Royal Armouries: Huge 12-foot high illuminated armoured knights will engage in a battle outside the National Museum of Arms. You can witness the clash of giants for ten minutes, every half an hour.