The family friendly festival first started in 2009 and has continued to grow and attract an audience across Yorkshire.

After being rescheduled due to lockdown and Covid-19 restrictions, Let's Rock is finally taking place this Saturday.

Here is everythng you need to know about the much-anticipated return of the festival.

Where is it?

Let's Rock is now being held at Temple Newsam situated in the east of the city.

Bus routes to Temple Newsam are accesible on the First Bus website.

Limahl had previously joined the Let's Rock line-up.

When is it?

The festival starts at midday and finishes at 10:30pm.

The running order of acts will not be announced until the day of the event so Let's Rock advise attendees get there from midday to ensure they do not miss any of the artists.

Who is on the line-up?

The Let's Rock Leeds line-up includes OMD, Adam Ant, Sister Sledge and Kim Wilde, as well performances from Welsh musician Howard Jones and frontman of Spandau Ballet Tony Hadley.

See the full line-up on the Let's Rock Leeds website.

Where can I buy tickets and how much are they?

Tickets for the festival are still on sale, however early bird tiered tickets are now sold out.

Currently tier 4 is on sale at £48, with tier 5 yet to be sold at £55.

Children under the age of 12 can attend for free with an adult.

VIP tickets are also on sale and can be found under the tickets tab of the Let's Rock website.

Where can I park?

The parking guidance on the Temple Newsam website is as follows:

From the M1 take junction 46.

There is paid on-site parking available in the patrolled house car park.