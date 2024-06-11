Leopold Square announces June live music line-up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Free live music continues every Saturday and Sunday throughout June in Leopold Square in Sheffield.

With an effervescent energy and a beautiful soulful voice, Emily West has been wowing audiences at Leopold Square for years. She returns on Saturday 8th June, before The Power Trio take visitors on a funky journey on Sunday 9th.

Singer, songwriter and guitarist Julian Jones takes over Leopold Square on Saturday 15th June with his country inspired songs and a rock and roll energy. Vibe-ology step into the limelight on Sunday 16th June to bring the weekend celebrations to a close by paying tribute to the music of musicians and composers Milt Jackson, Wes Montgomery, Kenny Burrell, John Patton, and many more.

The summer of free live music continues the following weekend when The Dark Side of the Lounge will be entertaining visitors by playing music from the likes of Kraftwerk, Rolling Stones, AC/DC and Justin Timberlake on Saturday 22nd June. Sheffield’s very own big band, the Langsett Dance Orchestra, will be getting visitors dancing on Sunday 23rd.

On Saturday 29th June, Billie Johnson will be performing music by the likes of Silk Sonic, Santana, Jill Scott and D’Angelo. The Washboard Resonators will be bringing the month to a close with the sounds of the 1920s on Sunday 30th June.

All live music takes place outside in Leopold Square between 2pm and 4.30pm. If the weather is poor, performances may be moved into one of the restaurants or bars, or there may be times when the live music has to be cancelled – Leopold Square’s Facebook page will be updated with the latest news.