Leeds walks: 13 stunning walking routes and parks that are perfect for Bank Holiday Monday

What better way to blow off the cobwebs of your Easter celebrations than with a walk through Leeds' most scenic trails and parks?

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 10th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

We are blessed to have some gorgeous walking routes just a stone's throw away from the city centre. Here, we've rounded up 13 of the best places for a walk this Bank Holiday Monday.

The five mile Tong Circular route straddles the boundary of Leeds and Bradford, travelling from Tong Hall along the bridleways of Pudsey Beck and Tyersal Beck, before looping back through Black Carr Woods.

1. Tong Circular

The five mile Tong Circular route straddles the boundary of Leeds and Bradford, travelling from Tong Hall along the bridleways of Pudsey Beck and Tyersal Beck, before looping back through Black Carr Woods. Photo: Roger Ratcliffe

Eccup Reservoir offers beautiful views across the water. The route is 4.5km long and passes through woodland and the quaint village of Eccup, over a dam and alongside the Sand Moor golf club. It can get very muddy so take your wellies - but the gorgeous landscape is worth it.

2. Eccup Reservoir

Eccup Reservoir offers beautiful views across the water. The route is 4.5km long and passes through woodland and the quaint village of Eccup, over a dam and alongside the Sand Moor golf club. It can get very muddy so take your wellies - but the gorgeous landscape is worth it. Photo: National World

The Meanwood Valley Trail is seven mile linear walk runs from Woodhouse Moor, along the Meanwood Valley through to Breary Marsh, next to Golden Acre Park. Meandering through pretty woodland along a relatively flat route, it is fit for all abilities.

3. Meanwood Valley Trail

The Meanwood Valley Trail is seven mile linear walk runs from Woodhouse Moor, along the Meanwood Valley through to Breary Marsh, next to Golden Acre Park. Meandering through pretty woodland along a relatively flat route, it is fit for all abilities. Photo: National World

The Bramhope Circular walk is a gentle walk that begins at Bramhope, near the Fox and Hounds pub. It is approximately 5 miles.

4. Bramhope Circular

The Bramhope Circular walk is a gentle walk that begins at Bramhope, near the Fox and Hounds pub. It is approximately 5 miles. Photo: National World

Leeds