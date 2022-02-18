Leeds Valentine's Fair opening delayed due to Storm Eunice and weather warnings

Weather warnings have been put in place across the country as the storm is set to bring severe gales.

The Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning for some southern parts of the country, where the most significant gusts in exposed areas could be in excess of 90mph from early Friday morning.

The Leeds Valentine's Fun Fair was scheduled to open from Friday, February 18 to Sunday, February 27.

The Valentine's Fair has been postponed for one day due to Storm Eunice.

However, it has been put back a day until 12pm on Saturday February 19.

It will be open to the public in Victoria Gardens, Cookridge Street and Millennium Square.

Speaking on behalf of International Funfairs who bring in the rides for the famous fair, Roger Tuby said: “The safety of our guests and staff is of the utmost importance.

"We are in position and ready to open but the impending storm just means we will have to delay our opening for a day due to the weather and to also conduct safety checks before we finally open to the public.

"We’ve waited 24 months to bring this fair back and are so excited to be back in the heart of the City and plan to open some of our fantastic rides and attractions just a day later.”

The fair which is renowned for its thrill rides, family rides, and children’s attractions was cancelled last year due to the pandemic and was last held in 2020 a matter of weeks before the first lockdown.

Rides and attractions including the Superstar which spins riders 360 degrees in suspended seats, the 40m high Booster Ride and the Devil Rock a huge swinging pendulum. Dodgems, Twists and Waltzer’s have been setting up all week along with a Giant Ferris Wheel and one of Europe’s largest Fun Houses.

Admission is free.