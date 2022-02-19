The Leeds Valentines Fair was due to open on Friday, February 18 but was delayed until today (Saturday) due to Storm Eunice.

It is open to the public in Victoria Gardens, Cookridge Street and Millennium Square.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer, Steve Riding, went down to the fair which was not very busy, likely due to the weather.

Emmie Threllfall, three, from Morley. Photo: Steve Riding

He was told that some rides will be opening later in the day.

The fair which is renowned for its thrill rides, family rides, and children’s attractions was cancelled last year due to the pandemic and was last held in 2020 a matter of weeks before the first lockdown.

Rides and attractions including the Superstar which spins riders 360 degrees in suspended seats, the 40m high Booster Ride and the Devil Rock a huge swinging pendulum. Dodgems, Twists and Waltzer’s have been setting up all week along with a Giant Ferris Wheel and one of Europe’s largest Fun Houses.

Admission is free.

The Leeds Valentine' s Fair has opened. Photo: Steve Riding.

Leeds Weather forecast:

The Met Office has issued a new yellow warning for heavy snow between 11am and 3pm in areas surrounding Hull, Leeds, Sheffield and north-east Manchester.

The warning states: “A short period of heavy snow may cause some temporary disruption on roads, mainly across higher ground such as the Peak District.”

Following Storm Eunice, which has left hundreds of thousands of homes still without power, several yellow weather warnings for winds – which could reach up to 70mph – and rain have been issued for Sunday and Monday, covering all of England, Wales, Northern Ireland, and south-west Scotland.

The Met Office said: “Gusts of 55 to 60 mph are expected widely around south and west facing coasts, some of which may be more vulnerable than usual in the aftermath of Storm Eunice.

“Some places inland may see similar strength gusts, and on the rain band itself, gusts potentially as high as 70 mph.”

Snow began falling in Leeds at about 12pm on Saturday, February 19.

According to the Met Office forecast at 12pm, it is set to last until 3pm.

The Met Office has two yellow weather warnings in place in Leeds tomorrow (Sunday), meaning more disruption could be on the horizon.

The first relates to strong winds expected across much of England and Wales, with the warning coming into effect at noon tomorrow and ending at 3pm on Monday.

The second relates to strong winds that are most likely to cause disruption across Northern Ireland, southwest Scotland and Irish Sea coasts, particularly tomorrow night. Leeds is covered by this warning too, which starts at noon on Sunday and ends at noon on Monday.

A further yellow warning for heavy rain covers some parts of West Yorkshire and the most western areas of Leeds, but does not cover the whole city. It comes into affect at midnight tonight and runs until 6pm tomorrow.