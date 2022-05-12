Since the closure of The Orbit in 2003, Leeds' techno scene has taken a backseat as the emergence of jungle, house and garage pushed itself into the limelight.

Nearly 20 years on club promoters across the city have been itching for techno's resurgence, with party collective Chorus creating one of the most pivotal nights reviving the genre in recent years.

Chorus celebrates two years of parties this weekend at underground nightclub Wire. Photo: Chorus

"We started Chorus due to the lack of techno parties in the city," said Chorus promoter and DJ Ben Moulson.

"As a city that thrived with parties like Alter and Blacklight, we felt that it was time to do something new. We try to keep our parties very scene-focused, championing local acts just as much as international headliners."

So far Chorus has seen the likes of James Orvis, Aletha, Asquith and Stevie Cox take to the stage at some of the city's most esteemed venues, but this weekend will be one of the biggest events yet.

Celebrating two years of parties this Saturday at underground nightclub Wire, Chorus has invited Irish raver Tommy Holohan and Rat Party's Iyesha to perform alongside resident DJ April (Ben Moulson).

"We’ve been trying to lock Tommy down for some time," Ben went on to say.

"So it's great to finally bring him to Leeds. We’re also delighted to have Iyesha join us for our birthday shindig, she organises some of the wildest nights in Leeds right now."

Doors open at 11pm on Saturday, with Chorus' own April warming up the night before Tommy Holohan takes the reins.

Closing the night will be Iyesha, dominating the power hour until 5am.

"I think [the power hour] is usually the highlight, everyone getting stuck in just feels like one big family," said Ben.

"We’re very lucky to have a consistent following at each party; we can’t thank people enough for showing their support to us.