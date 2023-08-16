The annual event to find the strongest man and woman in Leeds is set to be held this August Bank Holiday.

The Atlas Ball, sandbag lift and ‘wheel of pain’ will be among the challenges for those wanting to take the crown on Sunday, August 27, at Implexus Gym on Pickering Street in Armley.

The yearly event has been held by the gym – which was founded by Leeds Rhinos stars Ian Kirke and Mitch Achurch – since 2018 and has become the only Leeds-centric one of its kind.

Chris Jennings, who became co-owner of the gym in 2020 and Achurch returned to Australia, said: “We’ve been slowly growing it and now we hold three events every year – the beginners competition, the showcase of the winners and then the Leeds Strongest Man and Woman, which is the biggest and most popular day in our calendar.

"We’ve got busier and busier each year and so far have about 40 competitors across the categories.”

Mr Jennings said he is “praying for some nice weather” so that the event can be held in the car park this year. He said: “I’m really excited. It’s always the most fun day of the year and it’s great to see everyone having a good time.

"We always focus on creating a spectacle by having walk-outs for the competitors and food and music available.”

The event – which starts at 10am – is open to spectators who are asked to pay a fee of £5.