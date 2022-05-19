In an association like no other, music promoter 360 Club has teamed up with local punk band Fudge to create a new festival right here in Leeds.

Made up of some of the most exciting new talent in the city, Nothing But Noise Festival will take over Belgrave Music Hall this weekend, acting as the first date in Fudge's UK tour alongside post-punk band Dim Imagery.

Speaking about creating the festival this year, Fudge guitarist Otto Calladine said: "We wanted to plan [Nothing But Noise] so that we could promote the bands as much as possible in Leeds.

"I wanted to try and bring out our local scene, to help them make a bit of money but also as a way to collaborate together. We thought if we just do it all ourselves everyone should have a better time."

Saturday's festival also coincides with the release of Fudge's new five-track EP, titled The Town Hall Sessions, on the same day.

The one-day event will feature performances from headliners Fudge and Dim Imagery, plus local bands Allora, Flat Moon, Helle, Household Dogs and Infinite Corners.

360 Club has teamed up with local punk band Fudge to create Nothing But Noise Festival. Photo: Fudge

"I'm looking forward to playing with all [the bands] actually," Otto went on to say.

"There's a few unknowns on there. I've not seen Helle play so I'm really excited for that, I've heard some great things about them. Allora I've not heard play in four years so I'm excited to hear what they have to show us.

"There's a few bands on there that I've seen live; the reason I booked [all the bands] is because I'm excited to play with them and want them on the line up."

Nothing But Noise Festival kicks off on Saturday 21 May at 4.30pm until 10.30pm at Belgrave Music Hall.

Amongst the bands playing at the festival is Leeds four-piece Allora. Photo: Allora