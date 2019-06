The temperature in Leeds is expected to soar to 31 degrees today, with thousands packing the city centre for many events. The city is hotter than all of these holiday destinations:

1. Riga Riga is expected to reach a high of 20 degrees. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Stockholm Stockholm is expected to reach a high of 25 degrees. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Lisbon Lisbon is expected to reach a high of 28 degrees. pa Buy a Photo

4. Ankara Ankara is expected to reach a high of 25 degrees. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more