Leeds Irish Centre: Photos of the £250,000 renovation at the historic York Road venue
One of the most unique and historic venue in Leeds has undergone an extensive renovation, with £250,000 having been invested into the site.
Two of the rooms at Leeds Irish Centre on York Road have been given an upgrade, with Tom Mcloughlin, who has managed the centre since 1975, saying that it is on the back of a successful few years at the centre since the Covid Pandemic.
The O'Meara Suite, which is used for weddings, events and functions, has been given a facelift and so has The Davitt Bar, which is the bar where the centre’s 1,000 plus members socialise.
Take a look at our selection of photos of the refurbishment in the gallery below:
