One of the most unique and historic venue in Leeds has undergone an extensive renovation, with £250,000 having been invested into the site.

Two of the rooms at Leeds Irish Centre on York Road have been given an upgrade, with Tom Mcloughlin, who has managed the centre since 1975, saying that it is on the back of a successful few years at the centre since the Covid Pandemic.

The O'Meara Suite, which is used for weddings, events and functions, has been given a facelift and so has The Davitt Bar, which is the bar where the centre’s 1,000 plus members socialise.

Take a look at our selection of photos of the refurbishment in the gallery below:

Leeds Irish Centre has undergone a £250,000 renovation

Tommy Mcloughlin, Julie Moore, Tom Hamilton, Rena Cosgrove raise a glass after the renovations at the Leeds Irish Centre were completed.

The O'Meara Suite is used for weddings and functions

The O'Meara Suite is situated upstairs in its own private area with toilet facilities and a lift for accessibility