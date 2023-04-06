Leeds International Festival of Ideas is returning for 2023 with a fresh line-up of speakers including a host of TV stars and best-selling authors.

Taking place in September, the festival features talks and discussions on a wide range of topics and unites some of the country’s leading writers, artists and experts to provide their insight. The first three speakers were named in March as comedian Ruby Wax OBE, Dragon’s Den entrepreneur Steven Bartlett and the drag performer Bimini.

Festival organisers this week announced more of the guest speakers lined up, including barrister Rob Rinder, Countryfile presenter Matt Baker, chef Dame Prue Leith and the Leeds author Richard McCann. His best-selling 2005 book, Just A Boy, is an account of the murder of his mother at the hands of serial killer Peter Sutcliffe and the devastating impact this had on his own childhood.

Richard will join investigative journalist Louise Shorter, actress Gemma Whelan and others on a panel discussing the nation’s obsession with true crime. Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post about his involvement, he said: “I’m not sure if excited is the word, I am quite humbled to be asked to be part of such a prestigious event with so many high-profile stars. To be invited to this – from someone who used to be ashamed of my past – just reinforces that it is not something to be ashamed of and I have a voice, so I am quite excited but I am humbled to add my voice to such an important discussion.

“I want to be able to share not only the impact of what happened to me in terms of Peter Sutcliffe all those years ago, not just the obsession the public seem to have, but the media and how they can often be very insensitive to the families and almost commoditise the victim’s families. I want to share that – and it’s not something I typically speak about.”

The festival is being organised by LeedsBID, working in partnership with Weightmans and The Hoot. It takes place at at Leeds Playhouse from Wednesday September 27 to Saturday September 30.

More speakers are still to be announced but further details can be found on the Leeds International Festival of Ideas website where tickets are also on sale. Here are 13 of the notable speakers who have been confirmed for the festival so far.

Leeds International Festival of Ideas The Leeds International Festival of Ideas will bring together some of the country's leading writers, artists and experts.

Richard McCann Richard McCann is a motivational speaker and author. He will be speaking on the current obsession with true crime on a panel on September 29 at 7pm.

Bimini Bimini is a performer, recording artist, author and model who has also been on hit BBC series RuPaul's Drag Race UK. Bimini's critically acclaimed book A Drag Queen's Guide to Life explores what it is like to be non-binary in binary world. They will be speaking at Leeds Playhouse on September 28 at 7:30pm.

DamePrueLeith Not only is Dame Prue Leith a famous cook and owned a Michelin starred restaurant, she is also a novelist and TV presenter. She has won Businesswoman of the Year, founded Leith's School of Food and Wine, and has made TV documentaries including one on assisted dying. She will be speaking on a panel about conversations around grief on September 30 at 7pm.