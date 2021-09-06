Leeds Heritage Open Days 2021: Free festival promises to be deliciously different

‘Stories from the Mill canteen, tea breaks and fuddles’ is being staged at Farsley's Sunny Bank Mills & Archive.

The free city wide festival of heritage runs from Friday, September 10, to Sunday, September 19, and boasts ‘Edible England’ as its theme.

Leeds Civic Trust has been collaborating with venues across the city to cook up some pretty tasty food-themed free events - both in-person and online.

‘Stories from the Mill canteen, tea breaks and fuddles’ is being staged at Farsley's Sunny Bank Mills & Archive which provides an opportunity to see a unique collection, sharing the stories of the historic mill and the workers who helped shaped the city's textile heritage.

The Leeds Library in the city centre is hosting 'Edible England Book Exhibition'.

The Leeds Library in the city centre is hosting 'Edible England Book Exhibition' where a specially curated exhibition of cookery, culinary and food themed books will be open to the public throughout the duration of the festival. The library has more than 140,000 items in its collection.

In addition festival fans are being urged to look out for ‘doubles’ in Kippax and at The Holbeck, Castleton Mill in Armley and the Rivers Meet Cafe in Methley, as well as a feast of events in Calverley and Otley.

For those keen to venture out solo ‘Leeds Echoes’ a four-part series of audio walks offers a closer look at selected areas of the city.

Leeds Echoes is a podcast series dedicated to the city's history with the guides focusing on areas that people have sought solace during the pandemic offering an accessible way for the residents and beyond to garner a greater connection to the city.

Leeds Civic Trust development and engagement manager, Meleri Roberts, said: "This year’s HOD’s is a bit different, you will be able to experience all sorts of events and locations in person, but you will also be able to attend a huge range of events online, which mean you can experience Leeds from your armchair too!

"We have made sure that there is something for everyone, so wherever you are, you can explore our city and the incredible stories waiting to be told about its history and its people. All these exciting events are free to explore so grab a rucksack, or a cup of tea and get involved in HODs 2021!

She added: "We are delighted to be able to support a number of projects as part of the Heritage Open Days festival with our micro-grant scheme. This year we have supported events ranging from Otley Courthouse, where you can hear about vicious villains, tales of poaching, and follow a food trail around the courthouse, to Calverley Methodist Church's Victorian Tea Party, or even trying your hand at classical Indian Dance with Minoti Parikh."

To mark the launch of Heritage Open Days, Leeds Civic Trust will also be unveiling a Blue Plaque to Percy ‘Don’ Robins, the founder of St George’s Crypt.

Deputy leader of Leeds City Council, Jonathan Pryor, said: "I am passionate about the city’s culture and am delighted to see such an incredible array of events available both in person and online, allowing a more inclusive festival than ever before."

Leeds Civic Trust is a charity established in 1965 that promotes the improvements of Leeds in the spheres of planning, architecture, heritage, and city amenities. It is responsible for the “Blue Plaque” scheme in the city.

Head to leedscivictrust.org for more information about Heritage Open Days or CLICK HERE to download or view their booklet which details events across our city.

Please make sure to double check with venues as you may need to register for an event prior to attending. Further information can be found at: www.heritageopendays.org.uk .

