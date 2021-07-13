Sir Lenny Henry is among the keynote speakers taking part in the Leeds International Festival of Ideas.
Leeds Festival of Ideas line-up: Who is taking part and when can you see them?

Leading performers, broadcasters, political figures, writers and campaigners will take part in a series of thought-provoking debates for Leeds International Festival of Ideas.

By Georgina Morris
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 4:52 pm

Hosted at the Leeds Corn Exchange, City Varieties Music Hall and Leeds Town Hall, the two-week festival will take place between September 13 and September 27. Here are 15 of the names lined up to take part. Visit leedsinternationalfestival.com for full details or to make a booking.

1. Alistair Campbell

Tony Blair’s former Communications Strategist and Chief Spokesman will take part in a panel discussion examining whether the media is broken. It will be held at Leeds Town Hall on September 24 at 7pm.

2. Amol Rajan

The BBC's media editor will take part in a panel discussion examining whether the media is broken. It will be held at Leeds Town Hall on September 24 at 7pm.

3. Alix Fox

The award-winning writer and broadcaster will join a panel debating the question of whether tech helps or hinders the tackling of loneliness. It takes place at City Varieties Music Hall on September 13 at 7pm.

4. Ben Davy

The culinary development chef at Meatless Farm joins a panel of food experts to explore the foods of the future and the future of food. The debate takes place at City Varieties Music Hall on September 20 at 7pm.

