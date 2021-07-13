Leeds Festival of Ideas line-up: Who is taking part and when can you see them?
Leading performers, broadcasters, political figures, writers and campaigners will take part in a series of thought-provoking debates for Leeds International Festival of Ideas.
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 4:52 pm
Hosted at the Leeds Corn Exchange, City Varieties Music Hall and Leeds Town Hall, the two-week festival will take place between September 13 and September 27. Here are 15 of the names lined up to take part. Visit leedsinternationalfestival.com for full details or to make a booking.
Page 1 of 4