Leeds Festival returns this year for August's bank holiday weekend. Photo: Simon Hulme

The festival held at Bramham Park was cancelled last year due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

Headlining the festival for its return this month are Liam Gallagher, Biffy Clyro, Stormzy and Post Malone, with Yorkshire artists Yungblud and Prospa joining them on the line-up.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's Leeds Festival.

What items are banned from the festival?

Items that may cause danger to others at the festival are banned.

This includes: glass, fireworks, flares, laser equipment, blow torches, gas canisters, petrol burners and any item that may reasonably be considered for use as a weapon.

There is also a ban on excessive amounts of food, cigarettes and alcohol.

You can read the full list of banned items here.

What items are banned from the arena?

You cannot bring cans, camping equipment, open drinks bottles or alcohol into the arena.

You can read the full list of banned items here.You are also only permitted to bring bags A4 size into the arena.

Anyone resisting the confiscation of banned items will face eviction.

What is the drug policy at Leeds Festival?

The festival also has a strict no drug policy.

Anyone found in possession of any illegal substances will face eviction.

Campsite opening times

For early Bird ticket holders, the campsite opens at 2pm on Wednesday 25 August.

For all other ticket holders the camps open at 3pm on Thursday 26 August.

Campsites close at noon on Monday 30 August.

Parking

Parking is included in the price of tickets at Leeds Festival.

When you arrive, staff at the festival will direct you to the right place to park.

Shuttle buses

There is a shuttle bus service that departs from outside Leeds Train Station.

The service begins running at 9.30am on Wednesday 25 August.

From Thursday, the first bus will depart at 9am. The last bus back from Bramham Park from Friday onwards is 1am.

The shuttle bus ticket can be purchased on the First Bus app here.