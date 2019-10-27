Leeds families urged to pull on their boots for Jane Tomlinson Appeal Welly Walk

The family fun day at Golden Acre Park, near Bramhope, will host the Welly Walk and live music, crafts and games.

All proceeds raised will support the Jane Tomlinson Appeal’s new Overcoming Worry, Loss and Sadness (OWLS) service for grieving children.

Families can create their own owl-themed masks and crafts and even have their face decorated with 'owls glitter'.

The OWLS childrens bereavement service is part of the legacy of the latefundraiser Jane Tomlinson CBE, pictured in 2007 as she started a 10k Run for All Race (Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

They can also take the chance to remember a lost loved one by placing an owl decoration in a memory tree.

The OWLS children’s bereavement service is part of the legacy of the late fundraiser Jane Tomlinson CBE, driven by Jane’s daughter’s Suzanne and Rebecca who experienced the loss of their mum at an early age.

-> Leeds family overjoyed as lifesaving cystic fibrosis drug given green light on NHSBased in Leeds, the service offers practical and emotional advice and support for families who are affected by bereavement and one-to-one child psychotherapy for those most severely affected.

The free service is now open for referrals, which can be made by a carer, health professional, teacher or anyone else close to the child.

How can I get tickets to the Welly Walk?

The Welly Walk will be held at Golden Acre Park on Sunday, November 10.

Entry is £5 for children over two years old and infants and adults go free.