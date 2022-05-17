Leeds Dragon Boat Race returns for summer 2022

Leeds Dock’s annual Dragon Boat Race is sailing back into the city centre

Leeds Dock’s annual Dragon Boat Race is sailing back into the city centre next month to celebrate its 10th year after a two year Covid-enforced break.

In previous years, companies including Radio Leeds, ASDA and Primal Gym have all taken the plunge at the race, and it offers local businesses the perfect opportunity to bring their

employees back together again for a day of team building.

The race is being held on Saturday, June 25.

It will see 16 teams of between 12 and 17 people competing against each other to win the highly coveted trophy, with every team taking to the water to battle it out in a series

of heats, before the top two teams race each other in the final to decide who is crowned champion.

Entry costs £200 per boat and 20 per cent of all entry proceeds will be donated to St Gemma’s Hospice.

One company that has already signed up to this year’s race is sustainable property developer, Citu.

Hannah Limming, head of brand at the company, said: “After spending much of the past two years working from home, we’re really excited about bringing our team

back together again to compete in the Dragon Boat Race.

“We’ve entered the race before and it’s always been a fun teambuilding day out that everyone has really enjoyed. None of us are experienced rowers, but we’re already feeling

excited about taking part again and have our eyes firmly set on the trophy!”

Leeds Dock’s event director, Alex Webb, added: “It’s great to be able to host the race again after having to put it on hold for the last two years, and we’re looking forward to welcoming

back competitors and spectators.

“As well as the Dragon Boat Race, there will also be street food vendors and live entertainment across Leeds Dock, so it promises to be a great day out for all.”

The Dragon Boat Race will run from 10am-5pm on Saturday 25 June, and it is now open for businesses to enter via: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/leeds-dock-dragon-boat-race-2022-tickets-254426525587 .