It is the first time open water swims have been offered in the area.

Open water swimming is swimming that takes outside of a pool. It is also referred to as 'wild swimming' or 'outdoor swimming'.

The first sessions will be on Saturday, August 7 from 9am to 1pm.

Tickets cost £5 per person and sessions last for one hour.

A lifeguard will be present at each session.

There will also be buoys that mark out the permitted space to swim.

Leeds Dock recommends bringing a wetsuit, goggles and swimming cap.

Leeds Dock has announced it will be offering open water swimming sessions this summer.

Changing facilities are not available due to Covid restrictions.

All ticketholders will be required to sign a safety waiver before they attend their open-water swimming session.

In addition, it is expected that all ticketholders are physically able to swim at least 750m non-stop in a pool before they dive into the world of open water swimming.

Leeds Dock also said: "Plus, watch this space for an upcoming announcement about weekly open water swimming launching soon".