Leeds date for Stereophonics as part of 2022 UK tour

Stereophonics.

The band will take to the stage at the Leeds First Direct Arena in the spring of next year - Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

The tour follows in the footsteps of a new album ‘Oochya!’, scheduled for release on March 4, 2022.

The group today unveiled the first song from the new LP Hanging On Your Hinges.

Kelly Jones said: “‘Hanging On Your Hinges’ was influenced by my love of early ZZ Top and darker stuff like Masters of Reality and maybe some Iggy Pop too and probably nods back to ‘Bartender & The Thief’. It’s the song on this album that says ‘Oochya!’ more than anything else, so it’s something we wanted the fans to hear first.

"Having done some really emotionally lead and introspective songs on the last album (‘Kind’), we decided to come back with a bang this time, give the fans something to get a little loose to.

"The album title (‘Oochya!’) was always a saying me and the band used in the studio to mean “let’s have it”, a blast of energy and optimism and that’s what we wanted to get across with ‘Hinges’.”

‘Oochya!’ follows Stereophonics’ previous album ‘Kind’, which went to number one in the UK album charts in 2019, outselling nearest competitor Kanye West by over 10,000 copies. It became the band’s seventh UK number one album in the process.

Tour tickets go on sale on Friday, September 10, from 9am at: stereophonics.com/tour********************