Hyde Park Picture house, a Grade II-listed building that dates back to 1914, is the country's only surviving gas-lit cinema. It was awarded a £285,600 grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Culture Recovery Fund to allow much-needed redevelopment to continue despite extended closures during the pandemic and reduced income.

The cinema had previously received a £2.3million National Lottery Heritage Fund grant, awarded to the Picture House Project 2018, as well as support from Leeds City Council, the Garfield Weston Foundation, the British Film Institute and others. Hyde Park Picture House has been screening films at other locations across Leeds while the work takes place.

The multi-million-pound scheme will safeguard the cinema’s nationally significant heritage, including repair and conservation of its unique gas lamps, Burmantofts-tiled facade, original terrazzo flooring and Grade II listed exterior lamppost. Accessibility at the cinema will be improved and there will be an entirely new screen with 52 seats in the basement to increase capacity.

Hyde Park Picture House, pictured here in 2016, is set to reopen in April following a multi-million pound renovation project (Photo: Tony Johnson)

Work started last year and now the Brudenell Road cinema has announced its opening date. Confirming the news on Twitter this week, the team said: “We’re thrilled to announce that the Picture House will be reopening this April. As we prepare to welcome you back, we're delighted to launch our new memberships, as well as a flavour of the cinema's new branding.”