3 . Haworth

The literary allure of Haworth is a constant draw for book-lovers in Leeds, but it's even more special at this time of year. Nestled in Yorkshire's rugged moorland, it's just a short train ride away from the city. Famously, it's the home of the Brontë sisters. Fans of the iconic tale Wuthering Heights will have read about Christmas in the fictional lodgings Thrushcross Grange and the Heights itself. This could be the perfect opportunity to escape into your favourite novel. On a dedicated Brontë bus, you'll be able to witness the landscapes that directly inspired Charlotte, Emily, and Anne, which are even more magical at Christmas. Photo: Bruce Rollinson