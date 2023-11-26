Get ready to enjoy the best that the surrounding towns, villages and hidden gems near Leeds have to offer this Christmas, as we count down the top spots for day trips over the festive season.
From charming Christmas markets to picturesque landscapes, these destinations are the perfect place to start if you fancy venturing outside of the city.
Whether you're craving the warmth of a cosy pub, or fancy a shopping trip along a quaint, historic street, our list has something for everyone.
So, without further ado, here’s our guide to escaping the hustle and bustle of Leeds this Christmas and discovering the winter charm that awaits in these beautiful local destinations –
1. 12 best Christmas day trips
Here are the 12 best nearby towns, villages, and other spots for a December day trip from Leeds this Christmas. Photo: National World
2. Harrogate
The enchanting spa town of Harrogate is more beautiful than ever at Christmas - and it's just a 30-minute train ride away for the perfect December day trip. As always it features, stunning architecture and lush gardens, but at Christmas its streets are festooned with gorgeous, twinkling lights. The town also hosts a fabulous Christmas market which tends to be less crowded than others closer to home, so why not jump aboard a train and pick up some stocking fillers in this sophisticated and tranquil setting? Photo: Gerard Binks
3. Haworth
The literary allure of Haworth is a constant draw for book-lovers in Leeds, but it's even more special at this time of year. Nestled in Yorkshire's rugged moorland, it's just a short train ride away from the city. Famously, it's the home of the Brontë sisters. Fans of the iconic tale Wuthering Heights will have read about Christmas in the fictional lodgings Thrushcross Grange and the Heights itself. This could be the perfect opportunity to escape into your favourite novel. On a dedicated Brontë bus, you'll be able to witness the landscapes that directly inspired Charlotte, Emily, and Anne, which are even more magical at Christmas. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. Knaresborough
The quaintness of Knaresborough is particularly charming at Christmas when the lights are on. The town, on the banks of the River Nidd, is just a short journey from Leeds taking at most an hour in the car, so would be the perfect day trip for a December day. Attractions include the majestic Knaresborough Castle, Mother Shipton's Cave, and scenic boat rides along the river. Knaresborough also boasts a fabulous festive market which brings the centre to life with the sounds of brass bands and carol singers. Photo: Marcus Corazzi
5. Ilkley Moor
The breath-taking landscapes of Ilkley Moor come to life at Christmas. Enjoy a scenic walk in the lead-up to the big day and see the beautiful Cow and Calf landmark. After a winter walk, drop in to Bettys Tea Room for quintessentially Christmassy treats. There's also a bustling street market and award-winning bakeries to explore. A train from Leeds to Ilkley takes about 25 minutes, or you could opt for a scenic bus ride which takes about an hour. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
6. Saltaire
The spirit of the season can be captured on a December trip to Saltaire, the UNESCO World Heritage Site that's just a short distance from Leeds. It's a haven for art-lovers, with Salts Mill boasting a vast collection of David Hockney's masterpieces. Or you could through the village's independent shops and restaurants, enjoying the ambiance of Victoria Road, Saltaire Road and Bingley Road. Pictured here is Salts Mill and New Mill by the Leeds Liverpool Canal, which would make the ideal setting for a winter bike ride. Photo: Tony Johnson