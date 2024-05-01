Kirkstall Brewery’s historic beer festival returns this bank holiday weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The heritage-themed beer festival will see breweries from across the country showcase their excellence and compete to win medals in ten categories of historic beer styles.

Building off the success of last year's event, the festival will transport guests back in time, with a range of great tasting beers that have been recreated from decades-old recipes. Alongside this selection of historic beverages, there will also be stalls selling traditional food suitable for most dietary recruitments and live entertainment from local artists, such as Alligator Gumbo, Hyde Park Swingers Party, and Louis Louis Louis.

Breweries exhibiting by invitation only will be pouring everything from classic Bitters and Export Pale Ales, to Milds, Porters, Brown Ales and Barleywines, and even oak aged Stock Ales and Imperial Stouts. Some of the breweries confirmed to be in attendance are local favourites Northern Monk, North, and Horsforth Brewery, as well as standouts from further afield, including London’s The Five Points and Manchester’s Marble Beers.

Kirkstall Brewery

Chris Hall, Kirkstall’s Brand Manager and organiser of the festival, said: “Last year we established a new kind of beer festival that joined breweries large and small, old and new, to celebrate the innovations in brewing that have occurred throughout our history. Over thirty-five different breweries poured beers inspired by the 20th century, 19th century and even older. One brewer even recreated a Bronze Age Ale!”

“This year we wanted to go bigger, and even better,” said Hall. “We’ll be pouring an even wider variety of beers so that there really is something for everyone to enjoy, and we’re inviting local spirits and soft drinks brands to be part of the fun, along with great food and live music.”

Hall added: “There will be a few more surprises in store this year, and we’re encouraging ticketholders to join us in the spirit of the occasion and dress in period costume, if they fancy it! We really enjoyed hosting such a lovely crowd last year and this time we want to make the experience even more enjoyable.”

