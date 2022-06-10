Leeds Jurassic Trail added a whopping £2.07 million to the Leeds economy in just seven weeks in 2021 and as a result, will be back in 2022 as the UK’s only free city centre animatronic dinosaur event of its kind.

12 newly-built dinosaurs will go on show this summer across Leeds city centre in the completely free to see trail.

The exact dinosaurs and their locations will be revealed in coming weeks.

Leeds Jurassic Trail 3 will run from July 30 to September 4, featuring partners Child Friendly Leeds, Granary Wharf, Leeds City Council, Leeds Corn Exchange, Leeds Kirkgate Market, Leeds Station, Merrion Centre, Quarry Hill, SOYO Leeds, St Johns Centre, The Core, Trinity Kitchen, Trinity Leeds and Victoria Leeds, who are all joining forces on the event.

Andrew Cooper, Chief Executive of LeedsBID, said: “Thanks to the foresight and support of all our trail partners, we went for it last year at a time when many other places were still dipping their toes back in the water of reopening.

“Leeds always wants to lead and the economic impact of last year’s trail was massive for the city – not just the locations that hosted dinosaurs, but the wider network of shops, places to eat, drink and enjoy activities.

