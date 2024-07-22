Join Jurassic Journey for Dino-mite Family fun at Carlton Lanes This Summer
Alongside the iconic T-rex, visitors can enjoy extremely close encounters with a velociraptor, a stegosaurus, dromaeosaurus, allosaurus, venenifer and a diplodocus.
The dinos will be located around the shopping centre and families will be able to track them down with a trail map as part of the free event.
“The dinosaurs are a fantastic addition to what we have to offer visitors to the centre this summer,” said Centre Manager David Bailey.
Youngster will be able to embark on their very prehistoric adventure back to the age of the dinosaurs right here at the shopping centre.
“I’m sure they will provide a great free way to keep the kids entertained during the school holidays,” he added.
You can find more information on Carlton Lanes’ social channels, including facts about dinosaurs and a map for children to follow. Maps are also available from the Customer Services Desk.
Home to many of the best-known names in UK retail, Carlton Lanes Shopping Centre is a vibrant place to shop, relax, and experience the best in retail, dining, and family-friendly events.
· To find out more visit www.carltonlanes.co.uk
