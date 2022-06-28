The great outdoors in Yorkshire - Malham Cove

In pictures: The greatest of the great outdoors on our doorstep

From stunning seascapes to secluded moorlands, there’s something for nature lovers, hikers and thrill-seekers alike across God’s Own Country, discover and explore the greatest of the great outdoors on our doorstep.

By Zoe Drye
Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 4:03 pm
Updated Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 4:05 pm

From Sean Bean to Yorkshire puddings, God’s Own Country is known far and wide for its amazing history and culture as well as the beauty of its national parks and countryside. Experts at outdoor footwear brand SCARPA have rounded up 12 of the best walks and outdoor activities in Yorkshire.

1. Ingleton Waterfalls Trail

A 4.5 mile circular hike running between two rivers. The well-defined footpath is perfect for those looking for a challenge. The hike takes around two to three hours. Be sure to stop off and enjoy the trail’s most famous waterfall.

Photo Sales

2. Ribblehead Viaduct Loop

A landmark situated in the North Yorkshire countryside, on the Cumbrian border The four-mile hike initially follows the Settle-Carlisle railway line, before heading up toward the small, cobbled village of Dent. The viaduct was constructed in the 19th century with more than 1.5 million bricks.

Photo Sales

3. Wainstones Walk

The walk is perfect for those who are looking for big sky views. It is a challenging eight mile hike with plenty of steep uphills to undertake. You will also get the chance to skirt Urra Moor, the highest point in the North Yorkshire Moors.

Photo Sales

4. Flamborough Head

Along the spectacular chalk cliffs, you can take in the sea breeze while ambling along the 2.4-mile coastal loop. With grassy paths and quiet roads, this walk starts and ends at the well known Flamborough Head lighthouse. The route is ideal for birdwatchers and those looking to spot wildlife and nature.

Photo Sales
Yorkshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 3