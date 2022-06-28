From Sean Bean to Yorkshire puddings, God’s Own Country is known far and wide for its amazing history and culture as well as the beauty of its national parks and countryside. Experts at outdoor footwear brand SCARPA have rounded up 12 of the best walks and outdoor activities in Yorkshire.
1. Ingleton Waterfalls Trail
A 4.5 mile circular hike running between two rivers. The well-defined footpath is perfect for those looking for a challenge. The hike takes around two to three hours. Be sure to stop off and enjoy the trail’s most famous waterfall.
2. Ribblehead Viaduct Loop
A landmark situated in the North Yorkshire countryside, on the Cumbrian border The four-mile hike initially follows the Settle-Carlisle railway line, before heading up toward the small, cobbled village of Dent. The viaduct was constructed in the 19th century with more than 1.5 million bricks.
3. Wainstones Walk
The walk is perfect for those who are looking for big sky views. It is a challenging eight mile hike with plenty of steep uphills to undertake. You will also get the chance to skirt Urra Moor, the highest point in the North Yorkshire Moors.
4. Flamborough Head
Along the spectacular chalk cliffs, you can take in the sea breeze while ambling along the 2.4-mile coastal loop. With grassy paths and quiet roads, this walk starts and ends at the well known Flamborough Head lighthouse. The route is ideal for birdwatchers and those looking to spot wildlife and nature.