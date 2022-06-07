Wildlife Watch: We are all being encouraged to take part in Yorkshire Wildlife Trust‘s Great Yorkshire Creature Count.

In pictures: All creatures great and small

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s Great Yorkshire Creature Count is back for its third year and sign-up is open now for you to get involved in our region’s very own doorstep safari. It’s fun and easy to do and everyone can take part.

By Zoe Drye
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 12:19 pm
Updated Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 12:46 pm

From noon on Saturday, June 18 until noon on Sunday, June 19, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust is asking folk across our county to spot, count and record the creatures in their outdoor spaces – starting with its checklist of 30 creatures great and small.

1. Incredible insect: seven-spot ladybird (photo: Jon Hawkins)

Trust Chief Executive Rachael Bice said: “Every single garden, yard, window box and scrubby patch of grass harbours wildlife – you’ll be surprised by what you see when you start looking.

2. It’s fun and easy to do and everyone can take part

Last year, more than 4,200 people headed outside to stealthily spot, count and record wildlife, and reported nearly 15,000 Yorkshire creatures.”

3. Robin

Blackbird, woodpigeon and house sparrow were the top three most-recorded species on last year’s Creature Count, with robin, starling, blue tit and dunnock joining them in the top ten.

4. A bumble bee amongst Lavender

Garden snail, buff-tailed bumblebee and honey bee represented the invertebrates among the most-recorded creatures.

