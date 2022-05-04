In pictures: 10 days out - Best castles to visit in the county.

Many are said to be haunted by the ghosts who set up their entourage at the strongholds. Others witnessed murder, civil war and treachery and some strongholds were used as prisons where rulers locked up rebels who threatened their power base. Many are owned and kept by English Heritage. Most charge admission fees and ask visitors to book in advance. Opening times and rules are available on websites including English Heritage and individual sites.
1. Scarborough Castle
In the 12th and 13th centuries Henry II added to the castle and King John developed it as his Yorkshire power base. Richard III was the last king to stay there.
2. Skipton Castle
It played a critical role during the English Civil War, where it was the only Royalist stronghold in the entirety of the north of England. It is a well preserved site.
3. Helmsley Castle
Discover how the castle evolved from a mighty medieval fortress to luxurious Tudor mansion to Civil War stronghold and romantic Victorian ruin.
4. Middleham Castle
Situation in the Yorkshire Dales, the castle was the childhood home of King Richard III, garrisoned during the Civil War of the 17th century.