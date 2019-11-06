This is how you can meet WWE Superstar Rusev in Leeds this weekend

WWE fans can meet Rusev in Leeds this weekend.

Bulgarian Rusev will be visiting the Argos store on the Headrow on Saturday, November 9.

The three times WWE United States Champion will be there for a meet and greet with fans between 3.30pm and 5pm.

He will also sign a range of Mattel Wrekkin' Toys, including the WWE Wrekkin’ Performance Centre Playset.

Fans can collect wristbands from the store to guarantee their place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is free to attend, however, there is a maximum of two wristbands per person.

There is also a chance to win a WWE toy bundle by sharing selfies taken at the event on Twitter and Instagram using the #ArgosWWE.

Andrew Hartley, Toys Buying Manager at Argos, said: “WWE toys have always been a firm favourite at Argos.

"We’re thrilled to welcome Rusev to our Leeds Headrow store and give our customers the chance to meet one of the WWE’s biggest Superstars.