Heritage Open Days 2023: 10 events to explore the fascinating history of Leeds across the city
Heritage Open Days is returning to Leeds with more than 100 events embracing the theme of creativity between Friday, September 9, to Sunday, September 18. This year, it is supported by LEEDS 2023 and some events will continue on throughout the year and into 2024.
Leeds Civic Trust has been bringing people from across the city together to celebrate their heritage, community, and history in collaboration with many Leeds venues and this year’s theme,Creativity Unwrapped, promises to invite new talent into the spotlight.
Among them is local art studio The Assembly House which will be producinga large mural-style artwork to celebrate the most beloved local landmarks and community champions.
Heritage Open Days will also see the return of Briggate Morris dancers as Leeds Civic Trust unveils two blue plaques during the festival to celebrate the heritage of Bramley Baths and the legacy of the first black circus ringmaster Pablo Fanque.
Jodie Stott, Leeds Civic Trust engagement officer, said: “This year, we are delighted to be working with LEEDS 2023 to support several projects as part of the Heritage Open Days festival through our grants scheme. This year’s grants were created to support local creative practitioners, freelancers, and speakers to produce free creative events for the Leeds community that uncovers Leeds’ Heritage.
"Some of the organisations that have received grants are The Left Bank, Assembly House, Bramley Baths, Inkwell MIND, Old Chapel Music Studio, Hyde Park Source and many more. This year’s festival promises to be a treasure trove of heritage, creativity, and culture.”
Liam Montgomery, Heritage Open Days marketing and projects manager, said: “Whether it’s art, music, writing, or another outlet, creativity moves us and shapes our history and culture. We’re excited to put the spotlight on the people and places who give England’s heritage the X-factor and inspire festival-goers to engage with thousands of years of creativity.”
Find out more information about Heritage Open Days via the Leeds Civic Trust website. Here are 10 upcoming Heritage Open Day events to look forward to this year.