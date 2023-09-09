The country’s largest festival of history and culture is returning to Leeds with more than 100 free events this September.

Heritage Open Days is returning to Leeds with more than 100 events embracing the theme of creativity between Friday, September 9, to Sunday, September 18. This year, it is supported by LEEDS 2023 and some events will continue on throughout the year and into 2024.

Leeds Civic Trust has been bringing people from across the city together to celebrate their heritage, community, and history in collaboration with many Leeds venues and this year’s theme,Creativity Unwrapped, promises to invite new talent into the spotlight.

Among them is local art studio The Assembly House which will be producinga large mural-style artwork to celebrate the most beloved local landmarks and community champions.

Heritage Open Days will also see the return of Briggate Morris dancers as Leeds Civic Trust unveils two blue plaques during the festival to celebrate the heritage of Bramley Baths and the legacy of the first black circus ringmaster Pablo Fanque.

Jodie Stott, Leeds Civic Trust engagement officer, said: “This year, we are delighted to be working with LEEDS 2023 to support several projects as part of the Heritage Open Days festival through our grants scheme. This year’s grants were created to support local creative practitioners, freelancers, and speakers to produce free creative events for the Leeds community that uncovers Leeds’ Heritage.

"Some of the organisations that have received grants are The Left Bank, Assembly House, Bramley Baths, Inkwell MIND, Old Chapel Music Studio, Hyde Park Source and many more. This year’s festival promises to be a treasure trove of heritage, creativity, and culture.”

Liam Montgomery, Heritage Open Days marketing and projects manager, said: “Whether it’s art, music, writing, or another outlet, creativity moves us and shapes our history and culture. We’re excited to put the spotlight on the people and places who give England’s heritage the X-factor and inspire festival-goers to engage with thousands of years of creativity.”

Find out more information about Heritage Open Days via the Leeds Civic Trust website. Here are 10 upcoming Heritage Open Day events to look forward to this year.

10 events coming to Leeds as part of Heritage Open Days Here are 10 events coming to Leeds as part of Heritage Open Days 2023

A Gothic Revival, the Story of Left Bank A Gothic Revival, the Story of Left Bank, explores the rich history of Left Bank, Burley, from 1906 to present day with Steve Corbridge building manager sharing the fascinating story. Illustrator Megan Dobbyn has been commissioned to create a limited edition print to celebrate the life of this community in Hyde Park. Each attendee will receive a copy of this illustration as a gift to share in the celebration of Left Bank's story so far. It will be taking place on September 12, from 6pm-8pm.

Local History Open Day, Leeds Central Library Local History Open Day will be hosted at Leeds Central Library on September 9 from 10am-4pm. This is an opportunity to explore local and special collections. The librarians will be delving into the stacks to bring highlights and treasures from local studies and special collections archives. Throughout the festival, Leeds Central Library will also also be running behind-the-scenes tours, themed talks, and creative workshops.

Outside In, Temple Newsam House Outside In at Temple Newsam House will be taking place on Thursday, September 14, at 11am, noon, 1pm and 2pm. The event will mark the 100th anniversary of public ownership and three artists - People Powered Press, Diana Beltran Herrera and Paul Ratcliff have created unique artworks which highlight some of the most recognisable features of Temple Newsam House for their current exhibition Outside In. This Heritage Open days Temple Newsam are inviting visitors to join them on a special curator led tour of the Outside In exhibition.