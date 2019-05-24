Here's how to win £50 of goodies and see the Harry Potter flying car in Leeds this weekend

Harry Potter fans can get up close to the flying car from the films this weekend at the White Rose shopping centre in Leeds.

On Saturday, May 25, the enchanted car first seen in the second film, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, will be on display in the shopping centre.

Fans will be able to sit in the front seat of the 1960's Ford Anglia and take a magical selfie.

Unlike Harry and Ron, there's no chance of crashing into the Whomping Willow this weekend, but there will be broomsticks to pose on and props and costumes to dress up in.

For those who've always wondered whether they're a cunning Slytherin, brave Griffindor, kind Hufflepuff or clever Ravenclaw, the Sorting Hat will also be on hand to find out.

The display is part of a competition from The Great Wizard which gives shoppers the chance to win a £50 prize bundle of Harry Potter goodies.

To be in with a chance of winning, you have to take a selfie with the proper in the Central Atrium of the White Rose and share on social media using the hashtag #WRWizard.

The car will be there from 9am until 8pm. Entries to the selfie competition close at midnight on Monday, May 27.

Steven Foster, general manager at White Rose Shopping Centre, said: "Whether you’re 9 or 90, the magical world has captured all of our imaginations, so we’re incredibly excited to bring some of this to White Rose.

"Being able to sit inside an iconic car, hop on a broomstick and snap a selfie with the sorting hat, is a magical opportunity that should make for a spell-binding day."

