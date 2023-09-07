Headingley Stadium is set to be transformed into a nine-hole golf course in a first for one of country's most historic cricket grounds.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The plans will see the home of The Yorkshire County Cricket Club taken over by specially constructed raised platforms for four days only next month.

They will be placed around the stadium bowl, with players hitting their shots onto the pitch in the centre, where a golfing green will be set up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The unique format will allow golfers to enjoy the atmosphere of the stadium while playing competitive golf in groups of up to eight at a time.

Most Popular

Headingley Stadium is set to be transformed into a nine-hole golf course for four days only as part of a special event. Photo: Steve Riding.

In addition to the nine-hole course, golfers will get access to a special clubhouse featuring state-of-the-art simulators. They include games like a nearest the pin challenge, a chipping zone, and a long putt challenge.

And on top of the golf challenges, players will be able to enjoy a selection of clubhouse classics and drinks.

Tom Webster, Business Development Manager at The Yorkshire County Cricket Club, said: “We are delighted to be the first cricket ground to be used in such an innovative manner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Headingley is jewel amongst cricket grounds and joins other iconic stadia such as Twickenham where a similar event is taking place this year in UK."

Michael Wiggins, the president of the Stadium Golf Tour, said: “We are delighted to be taking Stadium Golf Tour to one of the country’s most historic cricket grounds."