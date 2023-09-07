Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Headingley Stadium Leeds: Cricket grounds set to be transformed into nine hole golf course for special tour

Headingley Stadium is set to be transformed into a nine-hole golf course in a first for one of country's most historic cricket grounds.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 7th Sep 2023, 11:45 BST
The plans will see the home of The Yorkshire County Cricket Club taken over by specially constructed raised platforms for four days only next month.

They will be placed around the stadium bowl, with players hitting their shots onto the pitch in the centre, where a golfing green will be set up.

The unique format will allow golfers to enjoy the atmosphere of the stadium while playing competitive golf in groups of up to eight at a time.

    Headingley Stadium is set to be transformed into a nine-hole golf course for four days only as part of a special event. Photo: Steve Riding.Headingley Stadium is set to be transformed into a nine-hole golf course for four days only as part of a special event. Photo: Steve Riding.
    Headingley Stadium is set to be transformed into a nine-hole golf course for four days only as part of a special event. Photo: Steve Riding.

    In addition to the nine-hole course, golfers will get access to a special clubhouse featuring state-of-the-art simulators. They include games like a nearest the pin challenge, a chipping zone, and a long putt challenge.

    And on top of the golf challenges, players will be able to enjoy a selection of clubhouse classics and drinks.

    Tom Webster, Business Development Manager at The Yorkshire County Cricket Club, said: “We are delighted to be the first cricket ground to be used in such an innovative manner.

    "Headingley is jewel amongst cricket grounds and joins other iconic stadia such as Twickenham where a similar event is taking place this year in UK."

    Michael Wiggins, the president of the Stadium Golf Tour, said: “We are delighted to be taking Stadium Golf Tour to one of the country’s most historic cricket grounds."

    There are two packages available including a special VIP Package. Golfers can tee up at Headingley Stadium from Thursday October 5 to Sunday October 8.

