Headingley Stadium Leeds: Cricket grounds set to be transformed into nine hole golf course for special tour
The plans will see the home of The Yorkshire County Cricket Club taken over by specially constructed raised platforms for four days only next month.
They will be placed around the stadium bowl, with players hitting their shots onto the pitch in the centre, where a golfing green will be set up.
The unique format will allow golfers to enjoy the atmosphere of the stadium while playing competitive golf in groups of up to eight at a time.
In addition to the nine-hole course, golfers will get access to a special clubhouse featuring state-of-the-art simulators. They include games like a nearest the pin challenge, a chipping zone, and a long putt challenge.
And on top of the golf challenges, players will be able to enjoy a selection of clubhouse classics and drinks.
Tom Webster, Business Development Manager at The Yorkshire County Cricket Club, said: “We are delighted to be the first cricket ground to be used in such an innovative manner.
"Headingley is jewel amongst cricket grounds and joins other iconic stadia such as Twickenham where a similar event is taking place this year in UK."
Michael Wiggins, the president of the Stadium Golf Tour, said: “We are delighted to be taking Stadium Golf Tour to one of the country’s most historic cricket grounds."
There are two packages available including a special VIP Package. Golfers can tee up at Headingley Stadium from Thursday October 5 to Sunday October 8.