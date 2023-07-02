Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Harewood House: Chapterhouse Theatre Company to bring Sense and Sensibility, ABBA and Queen to Leeds

A theatre company will be taking over Harewood House and Lotherton Hall with a Jane Austen production, ABBA and Queen this summer.
Geha Pandey
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

Chapterhouse Theatre Company will be coming to Harewood House with the timeless classic by Jane Austen, Sense and Sensibility, on Saturday, July 15 at 7pm.

This year marks the company’s 24th year of touring the country, bringing to life some of literature’s most loved classics and this summer, it will be touring with four theatre shows including A Midsummer Night’s Dream, The Secret Garden, Sense and Sensibility and The Importance of Being Earnest, as well as some of the county’s best tribute acts including ABBA, Queen and more.

Chapterhouse Theatre Company will also be coming to other venues across Yorkshire – and also at Lotherton Hall with ABBA on Friday, July 14 at 7pm and Queen on Saturday, July 15. On Saturday, August 5, it will be performing The Secret Garden from 6pm.

A theatre company will be taking over Harewood House and Lotherton Hall with a Jane Austen production, ABBA and Queen

Find out more information and buy tickets via the website.

