News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Half term in Leeds: Hidden villages within in an easy drive of Leeds for a stunning autumn walk

Yorkshire is awash with an array of autumn colours and we’re lucky to have some stunning walks on our doorsteps.

By Abbey Maclure
4 minutes ago

If you’re looking for somewhere a little further afield to explore this October Half Term, there are some beautiful hidden villages within an easy drive of Leeds that are well worth seeing.

Here are 10 of the best hidden gems.

1. Marsden

Marsden is a large village in the Colne Valley surrounded by peaks, canals, valleys and reservoirs. There's plenty to do in this historical location. Drive: 45min to 1hr

Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales

2. Bolton Abbey

Bolton Abbey is famous for its striking Priory, but the village itself shouldn't be overlooked. It has a delightful tearoom and is surrounded by stunning countryside. Drive: 45min to 1hr

Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales

3. Lofthouse

Lofthouse is a tiny village in the Nidderdale area of North Yorkshire and boasts the delightful Nidd Falls. Drive: 1hr 15min

Photo: Gerard Binks Photography

Photo Sales

4. Kettlewell

Kettlewell is an attractive grey stone village nestled in the steep, narrow part of the Yorkshire Dales. Walk through picturesque cottages before enjoying a pint in one of its pubs. Drive: 1hr 15mins to 1hr 30mins

Photo: Marisa Cashill

Photo Sales
LeedsYorkshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 3