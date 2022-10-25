If you’re looking for somewhere a little further afield to explore this October Half Term, there are some beautiful hidden villages within an easy drive of Leeds that are well worth seeing.
Here are 10 of the best hidden gems.
1. Marsden
Marsden is a large village in the Colne Valley surrounded by peaks, canals, valleys and reservoirs. There's plenty to do in this historical location. Drive: 45min to 1hr
Photo: Tony Johnson
2. Bolton Abbey
Bolton Abbey is famous for its striking Priory, but the village itself shouldn't be overlooked. It has a delightful tearoom and is surrounded by stunning countryside. Drive: 45min to 1hr
Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Lofthouse
Lofthouse is a tiny village in the Nidderdale area of North Yorkshire and boasts the delightful Nidd Falls. Drive: 1hr 15min
Photo: Gerard Binks Photography
4. Kettlewell
Kettlewell is an attractive grey stone village nestled in the steep, narrow part of the Yorkshire Dales. Walk through picturesque cottages before enjoying a pint in one of its pubs. Drive: 1hr 15mins to 1hr 30mins
Photo: Marisa Cashill