Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Nasa holds first public meeting about UFO sightings
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled

Guiseley: Application submitted to bring golf simulator attraction to Leeds in place of former tattoo parlour

An application has been submitted to bring a golf simulator attraction to Leeds.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 31st May 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

The application to change the site on Oxford Street in Guiseley from a tattoo parlour to a golf simulator has been issued to Leeds City Council.

The applicant, Mark Flanagan, has submitted the application on behalf of his newly-established company, Back Nine Golf Limited.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In his application he writes: “The business is a golf-simulator-for-hire attraction. The ground floor will house the golf simulator, sofas and bag store. The lower ground floor house a bar/lounge area, office and toilet.”

The application is for a golf simulator business in Guiseley. Pictured is a general shot of a gold simulatorThe application is for a golf simulator business in Guiseley. Pictured is a general shot of a gold simulator
The application is for a golf simulator business in Guiseley. Pictured is a general shot of a gold simulator

The premises is currently vacant but used to house a tattoo parlour.

In the application, Mr Flanagan states that he plans for the business to be open on Mondays to Fridays between 10am and 11pm, on Saturdays between 8am and 11pm and on Sundays between 8am and 11pm.

The application also includes supporting documents outlining the proposed design of the interior and exterior of the building.

Related topics:LeedsGuiseleyOxford StreetLeeds City Council