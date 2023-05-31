The applicant, Mark Flanagan, has submitted the application on behalf of his newly-established company, Back Nine Golf Limited.

In his application he writes: “The business is a golf-simulator-for-hire attraction. The ground floor will house the golf simulator, sofas and bag store. The lower ground floor house a bar/lounge area, office and toilet.”

The application is for a golf simulator business in Guiseley. Pictured is a general shot of a gold simulator

The premises is currently vacant but used to house a tattoo parlour.

In the application, Mr Flanagan states that he plans for the business to be open on Mondays to Fridays between 10am and 11pm, on Saturdays between 8am and 11pm and on Sundays between 8am and 11pm.