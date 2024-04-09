Gravity MAX unveils adrenaline-pumping kids birthday parties in Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Designed to make birthday celebrations unforgettable, these packages promise non-stop thrills for young adventurers. Get ready to immerse yourselves in a day filled with excitement, laughter, and constant fun!

Whether your little one is a thrill-seeker, a gaming enthusiast, or a budding pop star, Gravity MAX’s selection of action-packed packages are tailored to suit every birthday girl or boy’s taste for adventure and are guaranteed to make you the talk of the playground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kids can enjoy a Kids Sing Star! Karaoke Party, a Wacky Races! E-Karting Party, a Kids Game Time! Immersive Gamebox Party or a Kids AR Bowling Party. At the karaoke party your little rock stars can unleash their inner divas, or if they choose the e-karting party they can take on the thrill of high-speed racing. If gaming is their passion, they can experience the non-stop fun of Immersive Gamebox in the Game Time package. Alternatively, offer them to chance to step into the incredible word of augmented reality with a modern twist on classic bowling, with the amazing AR bowling party.

Gravity MAX

Whilst packages vary across the three MAX sites, whatever party selected, you can be rest assured your little adventurers will have an electrifying birthday celebration.

What’s more, all who attend the birthday bash can expect incredible food offerings, as part of their one-of-a-kind party. From burgers to pizzas to chicken nuggets, packages vary across the sites, with heaps of scrumptious offerings guaranteed to make your mouth water. With customisable packages and add-ons, families can tailor the birthday experience to suit their child's preferences, ensuring a truly memorable celebration.

Booking a Gravity MAX Kids Birthday Party is easy and hassle-free via Gravity’s website (click here for Castleford) or contact Gravity MAX’s customer services team on 0330 1595815. Elevate your child’s birthday party and be the talk of the playground, by booking a Gravity MAX party today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harvey Jenkinson, Co-Founder and CEO of Gravity, commented “I'm thrilled to announce the launch of our exhilarating Kids Birthday Parties! At Gravity MAX, we believe every birthday should be an unforgettable adventure, and our new offerings promise just that. We're excited to invite families to celebrate with us and create memories that will last a lifetime.”