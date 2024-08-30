Get into boxing, MMA or comedy with free training and raise money for local mental health charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ever fancied stepping in the ring or getting the room roaring with laughter? Now you can, with a free 8-week training course (worth £300) in boxing, mixed martial arts (MMA), or comedy, delivered by professionals. After you complete your training you have the chance to feature in a thrilling final event and showcase your new skills, while raising money for local mental health charity, Leeds Mind.

The courses are available through Ultra Events. Driven to improve the mental and physical well-being of participants while raising money for great causes, Ultra Events is on a mission to become one of the UK’s biggest fundraisers. The events create a space for people to challenge themselves, socialise and build teamwork skills.

Leeds Mind is inviting people to take part and fundraise to support its work in mental health in the local area. An independent mental health charity delivering support in the area since 1972, Leeds Mind works towards "better mental health for all" and aims to support anyone in and around Leeds with a mental health difficulty.

Katie, raising money for Leeds Mind at Ultra's White Collar Boxing Event

Anyone interested simply registers their place online, with training starting at the end of September. For sporting events, you will be grouped with participants of similar size, age and ability to ensure a fair and enjoyable competition.

Participants complete the training, help sell tickets for the final event, and pledge to fundraise at least £50 for charity. The opportunity will culminate in a glamourous final event for each, to which you can invite friends and family to showcase your new-found skills:

Black-Tie Boxing Event at the Royal Armouries on November 16

Black-Tie MMA Event at the Village Hotel Leeds North on November 17

A side-splitting comedy show at The Wardrobe on December 15

Training starts at the end of September, so signing up soon is advised to avoid disappointment.

Katie, walking out to the ring at the glamourous final event

Katie, who previously took part in Ultra White Collar Boxing in aid of Leeds Mind, said: “I had lost my brother to his battle with mental health, and Leeds Mind supported my family with suicide bereavement. They were a massive help to my family.

“I was always looking for new ways to raise money for Leeds Mind in memory of my brother. The training was hard, as I’m not a physically fit person, but my fitness improved a lot. It was an amazing group of people to train with, all supportive of each other.

“It was something I never thought I’d take part in, and I loved every minute of it! The final event really was a spectacular night, and I 100% would do it again. I would urge anyone who is thinking about it to just go for it!”

Gemma Green, Community Fundraiser for Leeds Mind, added: “This is such a good opportunity for our supporters to get something really valuable in exchange for their fundraising efforts.

“Would-be comics can take to the same stage where famous comedians have performed in the past, including Joe Lycett, Phil Jupitus, James Acaster and Kerry Godliman. It’s a safe and enjoyable way to get into the action-packed MMA octagon or the boxing ring.

“At Leeds Mind, we couldn’t do what we do without the support of our community. So I urge people to sign up and challenge themselves, meet new people and build new skills. All of which is great for mental wellbeing!”

For more information and details on how to sign up, please visit: www.leedsmind.org.uk/free-training-fundraising-ultra-events/