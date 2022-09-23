October sees an influx of people making the move to Leeds for university, and for many, it might be their first time in the city.

High on the newcomers’ agenda is likely to be getting out and exploring what the place had to offer.

And while Leeds has plenty to keep its new residents occupied , for those wishing to escape the hustle and bustle once in a while, there are also some great places for day trips not far away too.

Yorkshire Evening Post has compiled a list of seven recommended places to visit just a short trip outside Leeds, for when you’ve exhausted the city, or the city has exhausted you

Seven things to do within a short train ride from Leeds train station

Brontë Parsonage Museum

Just a 25 minute train ride from Leeds train station you’ll find the Brontë Parsonage, where perhaps Yorkshire’s most well known authors stem from.

This is the birthplace of sisters Emily, Charlotte and Anne Brontë, who went on to write some of England’s most influential books like Jane Eyre, Wuthering Heights and The Tenant of Windfell Hall.

The parsonage is now a museum visited by more than hundred thousand tourists every year, and is a must see for anyone interested in Yorkshire’s rich history.

It is highly recommended to book a ticket in advance to avoid disappointment on arrival.

How to get there:

A 25 minute train ride from Leeds train station to Keighley, followed by a bus to Haworth gets you straight there. The Museum is at the top of Main Street, right behind the parish church.

Harewood House

Harewood House is one of England’s Treasure Houses and hosts art collections like nowhere else in the country.

Visitors can enjoy a rare Bird Garden, a farm experience and contemporary arts, as well as delve deeper into the dark side of the house’s history.

This 18th century estate has history in the sugar trade and Transatlantic slave trade.

Harewood House is open 7 days a week and tickets can be booked here.

How to get there:

The Harewood House can be reached easily by bus or train. From Leeds train station, trains to Harrogate depart regularly. You can plan your trip to Harewood here.

York Minster Tower Trip

York Minster is a must see in itself. But add a tower trip and the visit becomes all more unique and memorable.

Located in central York, just a quick train ride from Leeds, the York Minster offers 800 years of history.

York Minster offers daily tours, and Tower Trips can be booked inside the Minster on the day of your visit.

Tickets for the York Minster can be purchased here.

How to get there:

A quick train ride from Leeds train station will take you to York train station. From here, a short walk will take you straight to York Minster.

Paintball in Bramham

If you’re looking for some action fun, Nationwide Paintball outside Leeds is the place to go.

From just £15 per person, Nationwide Paintball Leeds offers a play package that includes entry fees, game fees, equipment and insurance.

You can buy tickets for you and your team on the Nationwide Paintball Leeds website.

How to get there:

The 840 Coastliner and bus 843 from Leeds City will take you to Becca Lodge in just 30 minutes. From there it’s an 8 minute walk to the paintball venue.

York Racecourse

York Racecourse is one of Britain’s most popular racecourses, with a long and rich history.

It attracts around 360,000 racegoers per year and is the ground for three of the UK’s Group One races.

Situated just south of York, it is a must for anyone in Leeds who is into horse racing.

While the season might be coming to an end, there is still the October finale 2022 to look forward to on October 7.

Tickets for the Friday Finale are available on the York Racecourse website.

How to get there:

The easiest way to get to the York Racecourse is to take a train to York, and from York train station the 197 Shuttle Bus service to the racecourse (only available on race days).

Yorkshire Dales

The Yorkshire Dales National Park offers everything one needs for a day out.

Amazing scenery with limestone formations, underground caves, rivers, waterfalls and moors.

The dales is home to several nationally important landscapes and wildlife, shaped by ice over millennia.

How to get there:

There are several ways to enjoy the Dales, and most of the recommended walks start and end at public transport stops. The Leeds-Settle-Carlisle line is one of them. Trains from Leeds to Settle, Horton-in-Ribblesdale, Ribblehead, Dent, Garsdale and Kirkby Stephen will all take you to recommended walking routes.

Betty’s Cafe is a famous Harrogate landmark.

Harrogate

“The English Spa”, as Harrogate is sometimes referred to, is located just north of Leeds, and right next to the Yorkshire Dales national park.

The town has some must see gardens as well as plenty of restaurants and bars for eating and drinking.

How to get there:

A thirty minute train ride from Leeds train station will take you straight to Harrogate.