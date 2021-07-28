Over the course of the summer holidays, there's a range of activities that are fun for the whole family. Here's your guide to some of the events and activities taking place throughout both July and August.

Brewery Wharf Waterfront Festival

On the 21st August, Leeds Waterfront hosts the Brewery Wharf festival, a family-friendly event with a range of DJs, food vendors and stalls from 12pm-late. The festival is the first free large scale music event to be held in Leeds since restrictions were lifted earlier this month, after it was previously rescheduled earlier this year.

With music from the likes of Marc Leaf, Doghouse Derelicts and Alex Simmons, and food provided by 212 Cafe and Bar, The Savvy Baker and B Bistro, there's something for the whole family at this festival.

Recycled Craft City at Left Bank

As part of Left Bank's 2021 summer programme, they're hosting creative sessions across the holidays to get kids crafting. Running over a period of five weeks, Recycled Craft City with local artist Megan Dobbin starts on Thursday 5th August at 12pm, and is completely free to sign up for. Build a miniature town with Megan using recycled materials and see it on display at Left Bank after the five weeks are over! Each child attending the sessions will also receive a free packed lunch, with dietary requirements catered for if you contact Left Bank in advance.

Free football sessions for kids at Holbeck Moor

Ran by the Leeds United Foundation, the Premier League Kicks programme provides kids with free football sessions every Tuesday evening from 6:30pm to 8:30pm, and every Wednesday evening from 5pm till 7pm over at Holbeck Moor. The first hour of the sessions is for those aged 8-12 years old, with the second hour for 13-18 year olds. Sign up for the sessions through the Leeds United Foundation website.

Animal handling at Leeds City Museum

Over at Leeds City Museum on Thursday 19th August, Lion Learners are hosting an animal handling event for kids of all ages. With the opportunity to hold tarantulas, snakes and exotic bugs, the sessions run from 11:30am till 3:30pm, followed by the chance to explore the animals in mythology around the museum. Slots are available for booking through Eventbrite.

Leeds DJ School at Kirkgate Market

Starting from the 3rd August, Leeds DJ School are starting their free DJ workshops for kids between the ages 5-11 years old. Learn how to use controllers, mix music and scratch records with the help of professional DJs, and show off the skills learnt on the final week of the programme in a showcase event for parents. A free packed lunch is also provided on each day of the programme. Sign up for the event on Eventbrite.

Parkside Activity Day

With a range of inflatables, arts and crafts, activities for kids and a tuckshop, Parkside Activity Day on August 10th is an event for the whole family to enjoy. Held at the Hunslet Club Parkside Playing Fields, the day kicks off at 12pm and runs till 3pm. You can register for the free event through Eventbrite.

The Walk And Draw Exhibition at the Stanley and Audrey Burton Gallery

On Thursday 5th August, Leeds University are hosting their walk-and-draw event at the Stanley and Audrey Burton Gallery. An exhibition of public art on campus, the event also offers a range of drawing activities inspired by the art of display, with all drawing materials provided. The exhibition opens at 1:30pm, with slots available to book through the University's website.

Little Friends Trails at Roundhay Park

Designed by local children, the Little Friends Trails are an opportunity to get the family working together to find clues, solve riddles and complete tasks. There are two trails: The Magical Fountains of Roundhay, an imagination trail designed for kids between the ages 2-5 years old, and The Secrets of Roundhay Castle, an adventure trail for 6 and older. With maps available at the Mansion conservatory or on the Roundhay Park website, this is a great way to get out and about in one of Leeds' greatest parks.

Sundown Swing at Golden Acre Park

Over the course of the Summer, Leeds City Council have been organising live music every Sunday across some of the most iconic parks in Leeds and West Yorkshire. As part of this, on the 1st August Sundown Swing will be performing some jazz favourites in Golden Acre Park from 2:30pm till 4:30pm. The event is free to watch, and you can take a stroll around the park as you enjoy the music.

Greek Myths Crafts at Leeds City Museum

A day of activities made for the whole family, Leeds City Museum are hosting their Greek Myths Crafts day on Tuesday 3rd August. All craft materials are provided by the museum, and are used to create a Medusa headband and Myth Storyteller for your kids to take home. Starting at 11:30am, tables are free to book through Eventbrite.