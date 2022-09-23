The feel-good activities, which will take place outside John Lewis & Partners inside Victoria Gate, will feature an open-to-all dog cuddle session between 10am and 1.30pm with dogs from The Cuddle Club. This will operate on a first come, first served basis, with 10 people able to cuddle the dogs at any given time in 10-minute slots. Early arrival is advised to secure those serotonin snuggles.

There will also be a free bookable yoga class run by local yogi Yoga Kula between 10am and 11am, when attendees will enjoy 45 minutes of guided yoga, followed by warm, fuzzy cuddles with furry guests from The Cuddle Club.

The Yoga Kula yoga session will give Leeds a taster of what to expect when the classes come to Sweaty Betty’s private yoga studio in Victoria Quarter later this autumn. Yoga Kula are experts in providing authentic, inclusive yoga sessions ranging from Dynamic Vinyasa Flow to Grounding Yin Yoga and calming meditation.

A variety of breeds of dog from The Cuddle Club will be available for cuddles on Sunday at Victoria Gate.

Once the yoga session has finished, there will be a wellness masterclass led by NEOM inside its store opposite John Lewis. This will be focused around bedtime with tips and tools on how to get a better night’s sleep. There will be a 15 per cent discount on full price NEOM products, and free samples to take away. All attendees will also receive a 20 per cent discount voucher to Sweaty Betty.

Jo Coburn, senior general manager at Victoria Leeds, said: “Looking after our physical and mental wellbeing is essential all year round, however this is particularly important as we move into darker nights.

“This event is all about positive energy and giving people a much-needed boost. What better way to do that than with dogs, yoga, and advice and products from wellness experts.”

Spaces for the yoga and wellness session are limited. Confirmed attendees will need to arrive at the George Street entrance to Victoria Gate for 9.45am. Yoga mats will be provided for the session.

The cutest dogs will be there for 10-minute cuddles.

See www.victorialeeds.co.uk/events/serotonin-september-pooch-yoga-wellness-talk