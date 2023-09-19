Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Five of the best soft play centres in Leeds according to the people who live here

The perfect playtime destinations can be found right here in Leeds, winning the hearts of children and parents alike.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 18th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST
From imaginative play zones to adrenaline-fuelled slides, we’ve put together a list of the best the city has to offer when it comes to entertainment for little one.

When we asked Yorkshire Evening Post readers for their recommendations, we were inundated with suggestions – with many in agreement that the following five choices are among the best for families.

So whether you living in the city or are planning a visit, here are five of the best soft play centres in Leeds

    Little Bees in Seacroft is one of a number of play centres in the region run by company Kidzplay, which is pioneering 'authentic play' in an attempt to bring back the fun from previous generations. Photo: James Hardisty.
    Little Bees

    Little Bees in Seacroft is one of a number of play centres in the region run by company Kidzplay, which is pioneering ‘authentic play’ in an attempt to bring back the fun from previous generations.

    Grass Hoppers at Tong Garden Centre

    Grass Hoppers is a fantastic choice for families with a soft indoor play area and a huge outdoor adventure playground where children up to the age of 10 can play. YEP reader Phil Wilson said it was the best in the area “by a mile”.

    Monster Kidz

    Monster Kidz, in Bramley, is perfect for days out, parties and family fun for children aged up to 12. YEP reader Christine Robson said it is the “best soft play centre”.

    Tiny Tykes Play at Jigsaw Gym

    This enormous, 3,000sq ft play village in Stanningley is aimed at children from toddlers up to the age of five. YEP reader Mark Longstaff said it is an “almost venue” for kids.

    Buttercups Soft Play

    Buttercups Soft Play in Otley is a sizeable space including a coffee shop based in Westgate Arcade, Otley, providing a relaxed, fun and safe play area for families. YEP reader Shona Crichton said it provides “amazing service” with “lovely” food.

