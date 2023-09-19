Five of the best soft play centres in Leeds according to the people who live here

The perfect playtime destinations can be found right here in Leeds, winning the hearts of children and parents alike.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

From imaginative play zones to adrenaline-fuelled slides, we’ve put together a list of the best the city has to offer when it comes to entertainment for little one.

When we asked Yorkshire Evening Post readers for their recommendations, we were inundated with suggestions – with many in agreement that the following five choices are among the best for families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So whether you living in the city or are planning a visit, here are five of the best soft play centres in Leeds –

Most Popular

Little Bees in Seacroft is one of a number of play centres in the region run by company Kidzplay, which is pioneering ‘authentic play’ in an attempt to bring back the fun from previous generations. Photo: James Hardisty.

Little Bees

Little Bees in Seacroft is one of a number of play centres in the region run by company Kidzplay, which is pioneering ‘authentic play’ in an attempt to bring back the fun from previous generations.

Grass Hoppers at Tong Garden Centre

Grass Hoppers is a fantastic choice for families with a soft indoor play area and a huge outdoor adventure playground where children up to the age of 10 can play. YEP reader Phil Wilson said it was the best in the area “by a mile”.

Monster Kidz

Monster Kidz, in Bramley, is perfect for days out, parties and family fun for children aged up to 12. YEP reader Christine Robson said it is the “best soft play centre”.

Tiny Tykes Play at Jigsaw Gym

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This enormous, 3,000sq ft play village in Stanningley is aimed at children from toddlers up to the age of five. YEP reader Mark Longstaff said it is an “almost venue” for kids.

Buttercups Soft Play