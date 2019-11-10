First look pictures as the Leeds German Christmas Market 2019 opens

Yes, everyone's festive favourite is back and the city's countdown to Christmas can finally begin! Our photographer headed down on Friday to get a first glimpse inside.
1. Leeds German Christmas Market 2019
The Leeds German Christmas Market 2019 opened on Friday.
2. Leeds German Christmas Market 2019
The Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun Eileen Taylor and Kurt Stroscher, Director of the Christmas Market Frankurt City Council popped in for a warm drink.
3. Leeds German Christmas Market 2019
The market has now been running for 18 years.
4. Leeds German Christmas Market 2019
And it is a great place to shop for Christmas decorations!
