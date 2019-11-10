Leeds German Christmas Market 2019 opened on Friday.

First look pictures as the Leeds German Christmas Market 2019 opens

The Leeds German Christmas Market 2019 officially opened this weekend.

By Rebecca Marano
Sunday, 10th November 2019, 11:00 am

Yes, everyone's festive favourite is back and the city's countdown to Christmas can finally begin! Our photographer headed down on Friday to get a first glimpse inside.

1. Leeds German Christmas Market 2019

The Leeds German Christmas Market 2019 opened on Friday.

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Leeds German Christmas Market 2019

The Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun Eileen Taylor and Kurt Stroscher, Director of the Christmas Market Frankurt City Council popped in for a warm drink.

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Leeds German Christmas Market 2019

The market has now been running for 18 years.

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Leeds German Christmas Market 2019

And it is a great place to shop for Christmas decorations!

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 6