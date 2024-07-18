Family fun at Xscape this summer – Plus new attraction opening in July

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Xscape Yorkshire in Castleford is the ultimate destination to keep the kids entertained this summer. Whether you’re seeking adventures, delicious diversions or awe-inspiring activities, it’s a giant playground for endless amounts of fun with the whole family.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Take to the slopes at Snozone Escape the summer heat and hit the real snow slopes at Snozone. Whether you’re seeking an adrenaline rush, brushing up on your skiing skills or spending quality time with the family, Snozone offers exhilarating winter activities all year-round including skiing, snowboarding and sledging. With options for private family lessons or family fun sledging sessions, there’s something for all ages and abilities. Plus, try out Snozone Interactive, featuring touch-screen gaming technology for added excitement.Their award-winning school holiday camps – from 8:30am – 5:30pm, Monday to Friday – offer a great place for children aged 7 – 15 years old to learn to ski or snowboard, meet new friends, as well as learn important life skills through their mini-medic courses.Prices: Sledging / Snozone Interactive from £9.99 per person & family sledging from £29.99 (up to 4 people). Beginner group ski & snowboarding lessons start from £19.99 per person throughout the summer holidays. X2 hour lift pass from £25.99 per person. Holiday camps can be booked for a full day for £79.99 or a week for only £299.99.

Tee off at Volcano Falls and 4D GolfReady for an adventure this summer? Journey back in time at Volcano Falls Adventure Golf and navigate through a prehistoric dinosaur’s crazy golf course filled with twists and turns – and make sure to watch out for the T-Rex.With unbeatable deals to swing into, challenge your family to a putting adventure with their Family Ticket, enjoy two activities - golf and play in the arcade with their Combo Ticket, or celebrate summer in style with their amazing SummerFest Package. Prices: Volcano Falls Adventure Golf Family Ticket from £28. Combo Ticket with two activities - a single round of Adventure Golf & a £10 Fun Card at Funstation – for only £15. The SummerFest package (18th July – 18th August) includes a round of golf, a cocktail or soft drink, ice lolly as well as a flower garland for £14.99 per person.https://www.volcanofalls.co.uk/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Xscape Yorkshire

Experience a thrilling adventure at 4D Golf where you can immerse yourself in two captivating and interactive mini-golf courses. Explore the depths of the ocean in 'Search for Atlantis' and let the mini-golf course transport you to a world complete with mermaids, octopuses and strange creatives, or navigate an ancient Egyptian tomb to rescue the lost Professor Knochendigger in 'Curse of The Mummy'. Price: 4D Golf Family Ticket from £17https://www.xploreplay.co.uk/4d-golf

Immerse yourself into a new experience at Gravity

With an array of unique immersive experiences under one roof, families can jump-start the summer holidays and enjoy non-stop fun with the best pastimes. Drive a perfect lap and race through the bustling streets of Japan at GT E-Karting, unleash your inner Tigger and bounce your way to fun at Gravity Trampoline, or step into a hyper-immersive adventure at Immersive Gamebox. If heights are your thing, put your climbing skills to the test at Gravity Rocks, or suspend yourself 70-feet from the ground at Aerial Adventures and take on the ‘double drop’ to free-fall from the towering heights for an unforgettable thrill.Prices: E-Karting from £14.95 per person. Gravity Trampoline / Gravity Rocks from £13.95 per person. Aerial Adventures from £6.95 per person (£8.50 for a double drop). Immersive Gamebox from £15 adults / £10 junior (ages 5 – 11). Enjoy a full day of unlimited fun at Gravity with the Max Day Pass from £36 per person.

SnoZone

Have a Blast at LaserZoneStep into an experience that’s out of this world and immerse your family in a multi-level intergalactic labyrinth filled with swirling smoke, strange sounds and enemies. This 4,000 sq ft marshalled arena offers amazing adventures, in the most exhilarating game of hide and seek. Search out and zap your opponents, blast their bases and have a whole load of fun!Price: From £8.50 per playerhttps://www.laserzone.co.uk/

Take a tumble at The Gymnastics Academy

Opening on Saturday 20th July, The Gymnastics Academy is the perfect place to introduce kids to the world of flips, rolls and tumbles. Offering lessons for children aged between 4 months and 16 years old, the classes are suitable for all abilities, helping kids go from first steps to first flips. Aspiring gymnasts can leap into action in a variety of specialised classes from gymnastics, tumbling and trampolining, to practicing their bar and beam techniques in a fun, safe and professional environment.Their OFSTED-registered holiday camp - running 8am – 5pm everyday throughout the school holidays - is the perfect balance of fun and fitness for children aged 3+, making it an ideal way to keep your children entertained and active all summer long. Price:Weekly lessons from £39.99 per month / Holiday camp is £19.99 per day to celebrate their brand-new venue (Usually £34.99 per day). Families can try their first lesson for free during their opening weekend on July 20 and 21.

Gravity

Make a splash at swim!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head to the pool this summer. swim! offers a variety of swimming lessons for children up to 11 years old. Co-founded by the four-time Olympic medallist, Becky Adlington, this member-only state-of-the-art facility provide lessons delivered by expert teachers that are fun and progressive - there’s no better time to dive in and perfect their swimming techniques.Price: Memberships from £55 per month

Take a trip to the cinema

A trip to the cinema is the perfect rainy-day activity should the Yorkshire summer not deliver. Exclusive to Cineworld, immerse yourself in 270-degree projection with ScreenX or experience extreme sensory cinema in 4DX, with stimulating effects such as water, wind and scent in your moving seat. Cineworld Castleford brings some fantastic new releases to the big screen this summer. Families can send their emotions into overdrive with Inside Out 2, watch the return of everyone’s favourite super-villain and his Minions as they create more hilarious chaos in Despicable Me 4, or embark on a magical mission with Harold And The Purple Crayon (from 2nd August). Throughout August and September, families can also sit back and enjoy all eight live-action Spider Man films, as they swing back into cinemas.

Price: Family ticket (x1 adult / x1 child) from £9.98https://www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/castleford/06

Tuck into a tasty treat

Families can pull up a chair and take a seat at one of Xscape’s irresistible restaurants which satisfy every appetite. From dine-in set menus for little ones, to a quick grab and go eateries, eating out with the kids has never been so easy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bring a taste of Italy to your table at Ask Italian, Bella Italia or Pizza Express, or indulge in a smokin’ meal that’s full of flavour at Smoky Boys, Nandos or TGI Fridays. The newly opened Me@t boasts a brilliant kids’ menu, featuring tortilla wraps, rice bowls and chip box meal deals, whilst Frankie & Benny’s new Coney Island-inspired menu really packs a taste of summer. If fast food is on the menu so you can spend more time having fun, Five Guys, Burger King, Taco Bell and Subway have families covered. For a sweeter summer, visitors can grab a tasty treat from Heavenly Desserts or devour a delicious milkshake at ShakeStop. https://xscapeyorkshire.co.uk/attractions/restaurants-bars-and-coffee-shops

Looking for more? Xscape Yorkshire offers a top soft spot for up to 11-year-olds to blow off some steam at Xplore Soft Play, as well as an outdoor area with various climbing activities and picnic benches. Families can also challenge themselves with puzzles and mysteries in one of four exciting escape rooms at The Escapologist or simulate themselves into new realities at ImmotionVR and experience exhilarating rollercoasters, underwater journeys and epic space battles in their Cinematic Pods, or feel the thrill being an F1 driver in their cutting-edge VR Racing Simulator.