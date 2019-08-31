Everything you need to know about Let's Ride Leeds 2019 - cycle route, where to enter and road closures

Have your say

Let's Ride Leeds is back for 2019 and roads around Leeds will be closed for the family-friendly cycling festival.

The event starts at 11am until 3pm and it is completely free to join in.

Here's everything you need to know about the festival.

What is the route?

All the action begins in Millennium Square.

From there the route goes onto the Headrow and up Woodhouse Lane in the direction of the First Direct Arena.

Cyclists will then go up Wade Lane, which is the designated 'sprint zone', and continue up Oatland Lane, Servia Hill and St Mark's Road.

Bikers will then turn left and head into Woodhouse Moor park.

From there it is down through the University of Leeds campus and back towards Millennium Square.

There is also a short cycle loop in Woodhouse Moor.

Where can I enter the route?

You can enter in the Woodhouse Moor entrance just off of Belle Vue road, the Millennium Square entrance and at the Servia Hill entrance.

What if I do not have a bike?

Bikes can be hired on the day from festival zone one in Millennium square.

Adapted bike hire is available in Zone 2 in Woodhouse Moor.

What else is on?

If you don't fancy cycling, there are lots of other activities to get involved in.

In the festival zone one in Millennium Square there is food and drink, face painting, a stage with entertainment and the Great Britain Cycling Team display area.

Over in festival zone two in Woodhouse Moor there is more food and drink stalls and a stunt show.

Which roads are closed?

Cookridge Street

From Portland Gate to The Headrow

Great George Street

From Calverley Street to Dudley Way

St Anne’s Street

From Dudley Way to Albion Street

The Headrow (Eastbound)

From Calverley Street to Albion Street

The Headrow (Westbound)

From Cookridge Street to Calverley Street

Albion Street

From The Headrow to Merrion Street

Merrion Street

From Albion Street to Wade Lane

Wade Lane

The whole

Lovell Park Road

From Wade Lane to Grafton Street

Lovell Park Road (Northbound)

From Grafton Street to Oatland Drive

Oatland Lane (Northbound)

From Oatland Drive to Oatland Road

Servia Hill (Northbound)

From Oatland Road to Servia Road

Servia Hill

From Servia Road to St Mark’s Road

St Marks Road

The whole

Cathcart Street

Rampart Road

From Cathcart Street to Woodhouse Lane

Clarendon Road

From Moorland Road to Woodhouse Lane

Willow Terrace Road

Frrom Vernon Road to Calverley Street

Portland Way

The whole

Portland Crescent

The whole

Portland Gate

The whole